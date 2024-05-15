Butterfly Network Enters the Bladder Scanning Market With First Specialty Product, iQ+ Bladder, in the United States

BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”, “the Company”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, today introduced its first specialty product, iQ+ Bladder™, now available for purchase in the United States. The bundled solution includes an iQ+ Bladder probe, streamlined software, compact rolling cart, tablet and power splitter, paired with premium assembly. Combined, the solution offers a fit-for-purpose ultrasound-based bladder scanner that helps nurses get automated bladder volume calculations, with 3D visualizations, in seconds.

“ The launch of the Butterfly iQ+ Bladder demonstrates Butterfly’s commitment to extending our powerful Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology into more markets where innovation is needed,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Butterfly Network. “ With iQ+ Bladder, we move outside of our core point-of-care ultrasound market to better address the bladder scanning market, which has long awaited a more affordable, user-friendly solution. We listened to the unique needs of our nursing and bladder scanning customers and brought them a purpose-built, streamlined solution that meets their fast pace and high workload.”

The iQ+ Bladder probe is powered by Butterfly’s proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and features durable construction that is built for daily use. The rolling cart features storage space and a probe charging dock for enhanced convenience and readiness, and a large tablet is mounted to the cart with tilted brackets that rotate 360° and pan 180° for optimum viewing and positioning.

The probe is paired with streamlined software, designed to address the specific needs of nurses and other providers who regularly conduct bladder scans. The application has a user-friendly interface, with no login or configurations necessary, allowing for immediate access to quick and intuitive scans. To empower confident, accurate measurement, the solution offers walkthrough guidance for proper probe placement, and also leverages Butterfly’s advanced bladder visualization capabilities, including 3D rendering to confirm true bladder anatomy.

“ In today’s healthcare environment, nurses need a plug and play solution that allows them to confidently boot up and quickly get an accurate bladder volume measurement, and department directors are looking for more affordable, reliable solutions that drive value back to the organization,” said John Martin, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Butterfly Network. “ These are the challenges we set out to tackle with our new iQ+ Bladder solution, which we’ve centered around efficiency, ease, reliability and workflow optimization.”

For more information about Butterfly Network and the Butterfly iQ+ Bladder, please visit www.butterflynetwork.com/bladder-scanner, or reach out to your Butterfly Sales Representative for a demo or quote. The company will also offer a probe-only purchase option.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission is to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world's first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.