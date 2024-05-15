Bowman Awarded Contract from ADOT for ASU Tempe Pedestrian Grade Separated Crossing

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has been selected by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to provide engineering and oversight services related to the construction of pedestrian and bicycle grade separation at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Tempe campus.

Bowman, serving as the prime engineering contractor, will lead the project in collaboration with Jacobs and SmithGroup. The Company will develop an advanced utility relocation (AUR) plan, coordinate public art integration and develop alternative alignments, preliminary cost estimates and 360-degree renderings while engaging the public and key area stakeholders throughout the project.

“ Bowman is deeply familiar with ASU and Tempe, and we understand how this project benefits students, faculty and community members,” said Jay Yenerich, transportation market leader at Bowman. “ We are honored to be a part of this initiative and look forward to working with ADOT, the City of Tempe, ASU and the Tempe community to bring this consequential project to life.”

Located at College Avenue and University Drive, the project will involve the construction of pedestrian and bicycle grade separation linking Downtown Tempe, the Tempe Transportation Center and ASU’s sporting venues directly to the center of the ASU campus. Additional components of the project may include a terraced plaza, public art installation, architectural lighting and landscaping.

The ADOT project marks Bowman’s first major contract with ADOT, demonstrating the Company’s strategic expansion into the public works and transportation markets in the Western United States.

Additional project subconsultants include Delta Star Quality Contracting, Lokahi, Ethos Engineering, Central Creative and Specialized Services Company. Construction of the pedestrian and bicycle grade separation project is anticipated to commence in late 2025.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment With over 2,100 employees in over 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.