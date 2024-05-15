StoneTurn Expands Energy Transition Offering with Subterra Renewables Collaboration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StoneTurn, a leading global professional services firm, announced today expansion of its Energy Transition and Net Zero offerings through a new collaboration with Subterra Renewables (“Subterra”), North America’s leading geothermal energy provider offering clean energy solutions to large scale developers looking for ways to improve their buildings energy efficiency.

Through this collaboration, StoneTurn’s multidisciplinary team of experts has augmented its direct relationships with renewable technology providers to offer informed recommendations to clients wishing to decarbonize operations, providing seamless, end-to-end, independent guidance. Subterra offers an alternative to fossil fuel powered systems—decarbonizing large building’s energy usage with electrification by combining established geothermal energy technology via its energy-as-a-service model for heating and cooling buildings on large campuses managed by industrial, academic, and government customers. Subterra will be able to tap StoneTurn’s extensive network of expertise and connections to lever a full suite of business advisory and analytical skills to aid the energy transition for customers.

“Helping clients transition toward a clean energy economy requires collaboration across a multidisciplined set of skills and services. Organizations focused on energy transition require connected experts with full-scale capabilities and detailed knowledge of available technologies, which are constantly evolving. Our relationship with Subterra is an exciting addition to the deep industry relationships we already have and apply to meet our client needs,” said Tanya Bodell, Partner, StoneTurn.

“Large buildings continue to be the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in North America and its therefore imperative that renewable clean energy solutions like Subterra’s geothermal offerings provide a viable system for managing heating and cooling energy needs,” said Jessica Rowe Bald, SVP and Partner, Subterra Renewables. “Additionally, ensuring alignment with resourceful advisors like StoneTurn will help our respective clients understand the economic and financially viable alternatives for achieving their decarbonization goals.”

Dr. Gil Rodgers, Senior Adviser at StoneTurn, added, “District geothermal energy systems provide renewable alternatives for heating and cooling buildings for many sectors of the economy. Large campuses such as healthcare, higher education, government and municipalities, transportation hubs, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and real estate developments are prime candidates for geothermal district heating systems and the business model that Subterra offers.”

Understanding the Journey to Net Zero

As the world transitions to a net zero emissions economy, businesses and financial institutions are working to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. StoneTurn serves as a trusted adviser for organizations looking to reach their environmental goals, exploring the feasibility and cost/benefits of pursuing them. We guide stakeholders in goals, climate strategies, implementation tactics and a compliance program focused on climate policies, energy conservation, reduction in waste and pollutants, and protecting natural resources. Learn more.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global professional services firm, works with law firms, corporations, and government agencies in solving the most complex and consequential business issues. StoneTurn has earned the trust of clients and regulators worldwide by deploying multidisciplinary teams of industry leaders to provide unique expertise with forensics and investigations, risk and compliance, data and technology, economic and dispute advisory, and strategic business consulting. Founded in 2004, StoneTurn operates from offices across five continents and is widely lauded for its commitment to collaboration, integrity, and independence. Learn more at StoneTurn.com.

About Subterra

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange company with access to the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. Most recently placing No. 1 in the Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, Subterra is a fully vertically integrated company that custom engineers, installs, owns and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems. As a leader in the sustainability and decarbonization movement, its best practices align with government ESG initiatives, expediting building approvals, and accelerates a path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra’s energy as a service model, the company serves all North America. To view Subterra’s latest corporate video, visit us here. For more information on Subterra, visit us here.