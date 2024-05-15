Lawson Products Inc. and Green Boom Join Forces for a Sustainable Future

ATLANTA & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move toward a more sustainable future, Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), a seasoned player in the industrial distribution sector, has partnered with Green Boom, a cutting-edge company supplying the world’s first zero-waste solution for oil spills. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the spill-cleanup industry by introducing environmentally friendly absorbents to replace toxic plastic-based alternatives in the market today and through remediation fully go from oil to soil. The companies’ collective passion for sustainability emphasizes the significance of offering customers eco-friendly alternatives in their product lineup.

Today, the oil-spill industry dumps 8,000 tons of oil-soaked plastics into landfills each year, the equivalent of 54,000,000 million plastic straws. To eliminate this waste, Green Boom created the first EPA and USDA-certified compostable oil-only absorbent worldwide. The patent-protected product absorbs the spilled oil and then is fully composted in weeks, completely eradicating the need for toxic landfills or products made from single-use plastics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lawson to support our efforts to disrupt the oil spill industry. Lawson's decades of experience and maturity coupled with our innovation presents an incredible opportunity to educate the market on the first eco-friendly alternative,” said Nicholle Wersland, president and global COO of Green Boom. “With more than 1,000 oil spills in the U.S. each year, it’s critical for remediation companies to switch to a sustainable, effective, and affordable option to preserve our communities and keep toxic waste from our food and water supplies.”

Lawson is a recognized distributor for its high-quality products and solutions. The partnership's unique and innovative nature brings a fresh perspective to a market that has long been stagnant.

“We’re continuously seeking new transformative products for our customers. Green Boom offers a unique solution to a significant problem in our industry,” shared Dan Ritchie, Sr. Manager, Category Strategy - Automotive & Safety at Lawson. “Sustainability is a key concern for many customers, making the Green Boom solution an invaluable addition to our product offerings. We are bringing something useful to them that solves a cost issue, from a disposal standpoint, but also is a more thoughtful choice.”

Looking toward the future, the collective hope is for a more sustainable and responsible world. Lawson and Green Boom’s partnership aims to significantly achieve this goal by offering eco-friendly and circular solutions to industry challenges. It is a testament to the potential of bridging experience and innovation to bring about positive change.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products (Lawson) is the solution to all MRO needs. Since 1952, Lawson has been helping make customers’ jobs easier by improving efficiency, productivity, and overall performance. Lawson is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. Lawson provides customers with a seamless and personalized experience and understands that different businesses have unique requirements and offers a range of services tailored to meet your needs. Lawson offers vendor-managed inventory services and online purchasing or supports customers through a dedicated inside sales team and ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

About Green Boom

Founded in 2018, Green Boom was established to offer a sustainable solution for environmental disasters and oil spills. The company’s patent-protected product is the world’s first 100% environment-friendly and compostable oil-only absorbent. It is the only EPA and USDA-approved boom in the U.S. and TUV-approved in Europe. Green Boom’s commercialized biodegradable oil spillage absorbents and microbes line absorb and eliminate highly toxic hydrocarbons from typical productive soil. For additional information, visit www.greenboom.com.