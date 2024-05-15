Rapaport Press Release: Rapaport Expands Natural Pearl Market at JCK Show

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rapaport Group is excited to announce the expansion of its natural pearl market, continuing its partnership with the Bahrain government’s Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT). Attendees to the upcoming AGTA GemFair Las Vegas at JCK from Thursday-Monday, May 30 - June 3, will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of natural pearls.

This exclusive event will feature some of the world's top-graded natural pearls, offering a unique chance to view and acquire pieces that embody luxury and ethical sourcing. Finished natural pearl necklaces and earring sets will be available for sale.

Aligned in our commitment to ethics and transparency, Rapaport and DANAT ensure that every natural pearl is ethically sourced from licensed Bahraini divers, adhering to stringent regulations for environmental protection and sustainability. DANAT's certification of authenticity and quality underscores our dedication to integrity and excellence.

Rapaport Natural Pearls will be showcased at Booth #A28063 during the AGTA GemFair Las Vegas at JCK. Those interested in visiting the booth are able to schedule appointments by contacting +1 9173756391 or emailing pearls@rapaport.com. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to drop by the booth at their convenience.

Responsible companies eager to join us in shaping this exciting market for natural pearls are encouraged to visit Rapaport.com/pearls to register their interest or email pearls@rapaport.com for more information.

To view all Rapaport events at JCK, visit rapaport.com/jck24-events.

About the Rapaport Group: The Rapaport Group is an international network of companies providing added-value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive, and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1976, the group has more than 20,000 clients in over 120 countries. Group activities include Rapaport Information Services, providing the Rapaport benchmark Diamond Price List, as well as research, analysis and news; RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network, with daily listings of over 1.7 million diamonds valued at more than $8 billion; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services, the world’s largest recycler of diamonds. Additional information is available at rapaport.com.