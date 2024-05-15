CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel Honors Sara Blengeri and Hilary Gadda of Coro

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named its VP of East Coast, Channels Sara Blengeri and Head of National Partner Management Hilary Gadda to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Each year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are extremely proud of Sara and Hilary for their inclusion in this year’s CRN Women of the Channel," said Tom Turner, Channel Chief, Coro. “Both Sara and Hilary are responsive, resourceful leaders who are deeply committed to supporting and building close relationships with our channel partners. Their hard work and dedication were instrumental in achieving Coro’s tremendous growth and success over the past year. They are completely deserving of this recognition.”

In her role as VP of East Coast, Channels, Sara successfully recruited and developed a top-notch channel management team across the entire East Coast, encompassing states from Maine to Florida. Sara’s team trained, supported and inspired Coro’s resellers and MSP partners, overachieving revenue targets for 2023 at 146% and contributing significantly to Coro’s sales momentum for 2024. Sara is a committed sales leader who thrives on managing high performance teams as well as cultivating customer relationships. Her success builds on more than 20 years of experience in direct sales, sales management, and channel management in the IT industry.

As Head of National Partnership Management, Hilary successfully inspired, supported, and helped grow Coro’s network of strategic channel partners, including more than 300 partners signed in 2024 alone. Hilary was instrumental in developing Coro’s comprehensive Go To Market (GTM) plan, including marketing support, BDR support, webinars, and sales training, to help each of Coro’s partners successfully grow their business. Hilary brings over 20 years of experience managing partner relationships and sales and was the co-founder and past president of the Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization created to empower and advance women’s careers and leadership roles in the technology channel.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Coro

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for the SME market, revolutionized cybersecurity with the introduction of the world’s first modular cybersecurity platform in 2023. Coro’s platform empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro’s platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today’s distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.