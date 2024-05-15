Easterly Government Properties Announces Close of 49,420 SF Facility in Orlando, Florida to Expand Mission-Critical Portfolio

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government and its adjacent partners, announced today the closing of the previously announced 49,420 square foot facility 100% leased to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and located in Orlando, Florida (“ICE - Orlando”).

ICE - Orlando features a 20-year lease that does not expire until August 2040. The asset helps facilitate the agency’s mission to enforce immigration laws and conduct criminal investigations to preserve national security and public safety. These mission-critical operations executed within the facility will directly combat illicit activity including narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, child exploitation, gang violence, money laundering, and other crimes in the Central Florida region.

“This strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to advancing the unwavering, mission-critical U.S. Government operations that fortify the safety of the country,” said Darrell Crate, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “The closing of this asset further solidifies our external growth trajectory and track record in delivering stable, attractive returns for our shareholders.”

With this acquisition, Easterly owns, directly or through the Company’s joint venture, 93 properties totaling 9.1 million square feet.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2024. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.