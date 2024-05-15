Quantum Frederick Closes on the Sale of 150 Acres

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Loophole, Inc., the developer of the first multi-gigawatt scale master-planned data center community, announces the sale of 150 acres at Quantum Frederick. The closed agreement comes on the heels of Governor Moore’s signing of the Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act of 2024 (CISA), which clarifies guidance for the use of back-up generators for critical infrastructure developments including data centers.

“We are excited to welcome a new customer to the Quantum Ecoscale campus,” comments Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole. “Our site in Frederick, Maryland is unlike any other data center siting opportunity currently available. Our approach to delivering land, power, water and connectivity while designing in partnership with nature is changing the way industrial developments work in concert with the environment. We look forward to ongoing collaborations with our customers to bring above and beyond value to residents of Frederick and the entire state of Maryland.”

In 2021, Quantum Loophole announced its acquisition of 2,100+ acres of land in Frederick, Maryland, located just 20 miles north of the internet ecosystem of Northern Virginia. Quantum Frederick is the company’s landmark site, revolutionizing the site selection process for large-scale data center developers, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive approach to data center developments that considers community, the environment and government in its process.

Quantum Loophole is also constructing the world’s largest fiber optic network ring, QLoop. QLoop is a massive 40± mile hyperscale fiber ring connecting Quantum Frederick’s 2,100+ acre data center development site in Maryland to Northern Virginia’s Data Center Ecosystem. At full capacity, the 34 conduits will hold more than 235,000 strands of fiber to transmit data between the two hubs in under one millisecond Round Trip Time (RTT). Service on QLoop is expected to be ready in the first half of 2025.

Setting an example for the industry, in April 2024 Quantum Frederick announced its 600-acre Nature Reserve. Designed in partnership with the University of Maryland, the reserve will use over one million plantings, purposely designed to act as a carbon-sink, enabling the operation of the first carbon negative industrial-development of its kind. When complete, the Nature Reserve, which is part of Maryland’s wildlife corridor network, will be open to the public to enjoy scenic walking trails. The Nature Reserve is also designed to act as a buffer between human and industrial environments. This buffer ensures the health of the viewscape, soundscape, and the community by using berms, trees, and public trails to create benefits beyond traditional data center development.

For more information about Quantum Loophole visit: www.quantumloophole.com.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center site selection offering a rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind multi gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy systems, hundreds of thousands of strands of fiber from multiple carriers, and mass-scale entitled land, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed with go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security.

For more information, please visit www.quantumloophole.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans for data center cities, sustainable growth and community-mindedness, ability to manage pricing pressure, and similar statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans, and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates; commodity and equity prices, and the value of financial assets, land prices, power pricing volatility, capital and/or credit market availability; the adequacy of our cash flow; strategic actions; the occurrence of hostilities; political instability or catastrophic events; changes in customer demand; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors' services; and developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the power and data infrastructure industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards, among others.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.