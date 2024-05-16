Lookout and Pax8 Form Strategic Partnership to Enable Managed Service Providers to Close the Mobile Security Gap for Their Customers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lookout, Inc., the data-centric cloud security company, today announced a strategic partnership with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, that enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to acquire Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security directly from the Pax8 Marketplace. Backed by actionable threat intelligence from the leading mobile dataset and research team, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security combines visibility, research, and protection to deliver the industry’s most advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution for iOS, Android and ChromeOS. Lookout is the only mobile EDR solution in the Pax8 marketplace.

While remote work is becoming the new normal for businesses around the world, many struggle to secure an increasingly mobile-centric environment. According to Lookout data, in 2023 more than 25% of mobile users encountered at least one mobile phishing attack every quarter. And the cost of protecting against the next data breach can be significant, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to a recent Analysys Mason technology forecast, annual SMB spending on cyber security will reach $109 billion by 2026.

As the leader in mobile security, Lookout enables MSPs to deliver managed mobile security services to safeguard their customer’s personal and professional data on corporate-owned and personal mobile devices. Powered by telemetry from more than 300 million mobile apps and 220 million devices, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security delivers the most advanced protection for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices. Native multi-tenancy and zero-click deployment make it easy for MSPs to scale mobile security services that protect customers against threats including mobile phishing, malicious websites, risky apps and OS/app vulnerabilities.

“Lookout has been the leader in mobile security since our inception in 2007, and we believe that small to mid-sized organizations deserve the same comprehensive mobile security solutions offered to large enterprises and government agencies,” said Dan Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer, Lookout. “With Lookout, MSPs can help their customers close critical security gaps on mobile devices such as mobile phishing, malicious websites and OS/app vulnerabilities.”

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security addresses the business needs of MSPs by offering numerous operational advantages including:

A 95% rate of issue resolution by the end user.

Minimal support requirements.

Multi-tenancy for centralized, scalable policy management across clients.

Co-management to extend visibility and administrative control to MSP clients.

Flexible pricing models to accommodate existing service contracts without any minimum commitments.

Centralized reporting for comprehensive oversight across all clients.

“In a world where mobile devices are used for personal and organizational tasks, establishing the appropriate security and privacy measures is essential,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “With Lookout, Pax8 partners can reduce customer risk and meet their compliance objectives by closing the security gap across all iOS, Android, and ChromeOS for both managed and unmanaged (BYOD) devices in a way that respects end-user privacy.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the data-centric cloud security company that uses a defense-in-depth strategy to address the different stages of a modern cybersecurity attack, which now starts with mobile. Data is at the core of every organization, and our approach to cybersecurity is designed to protect that data within today’s evolving threat landscape no matter where or how it moves. People — and human behavior — are central to the challenge of protecting data, which is why organizations need total visibility into threats in real time, starting with the mobile endpoint. The Lookout Cloud Security Platform is purpose-built to stop modern breaches as swiftly as they unfold, from the first mobile phishing text to the final cloud data extraction. We are trusted by enterprises and government agencies of all sizes to protect the sensitive data they care about most, enabling them to work and connect freely and securely. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and X.

