Airgain Secures Initial Tier One MSO Production PO of Wi-Fi 7 Antenna Solution

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas and integrated systems, has secured its first purchase order from a tier one multi-service operator (MSO) in North America for its Wi-Fi 7 design.

The revenue opportunity size is worth several million dollars over multiple years and the first shipment is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

Airgain’s unique Wi-Fi 7 antenna solution empowers consumers with increased wireless capacity and offers unparalleled performance and connectivity. The device also contributes to driving new and expanded revenue generating opportunities for MSOs.

Lance Laing, Airgain’s Vice President of US Sales, said: "This significant collaboration is great news for both the MSO and their customer. It’s part of a long-term relationship built on trust, innovation, and unwavering support, and it strengthens the next evolution of wireless device connectivity."

For further information about Airgain’s Wi-Fi 7 solution and its range of other solutions, products and services, visit airgain.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.