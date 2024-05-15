Los Angeles County Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud software for treasury and accounting teams in the public finance industry, today announced that Los Angeles County has selected the firm’s Debt Management solution to centralize and unify their debt data, processes, and reporting.

Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the nation with about 10 million people residing within its borders. Los Angeles County currently manages over $3.4 billion in outstanding debt.

Using DebtBook as its centralized debt management platform, Los Angeles County will enable organization-wide knowledge capture and increase operational efficiencies. With DebtBook, the County’s Treasury team will be able to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings. DebtBook will also allow Los Angeles County to actively manage its continuing disclosure obligations – with transparent management access to work in progress and documentation – prepare year-end financial disclosures, and easily share all debt related information with accounting and financial reporting teams, as well as with external stakeholders.

DebtBook provides a single-source debt management and accounting platform that helps power the organizations that improve our communities. The configurable solution is purpose-built to help treasurers and accountants in public finance streamline their debt management processes, including, data management, payments, accounting and financial reporting, disclosure, tax compliance, and proceed spend-down management. With greater data integrity, productivity, and visibility, DebtBook customers deliver better financial outcomes while reducing risk for their organizations.

About DebtBook

DebtBook provides modern cloud-based software for treasury and accounting teams that addresses the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the public finance industry, including Debt Management, Lease Management (GASB 87), and Subscription Management (GASB 96). Our solutions help more than 2,100 of the nation’s state governments, local governments, higher education institutions, hospitals, and more connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data.

With additional productivity and visibility, DebtBook customers gain easy access to the information they need to deliver better financial outcomes, strengthen risk management and compliance, and help their organization achieve their strategic goals.