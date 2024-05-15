Charleston Digital Corridor welcomes Irish trailblazers Fexillon to thriving tech community

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charleston Digital Corridor is proud to welcome Fexillon, an innovative leader in digitising the built environment, to its esteemed community as the company establishes its US office in Charleston, South Carolina. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Fexillon and the Charleston Digital Corridor, highlighting their shared commitment to driving tech innovation and fostering growth in Charleston's dynamic ecosystem. As Fexillon embarks on its US expansion journey, the Corridor will provide the Irish firm with an ideal platform to thrive and innovate in Charleston's thriving tech scene.

Fexillon's entrance into the US market is complemented by ambitious revenue projections for the US market targeting an impressive $10 million by 2026. With a projected revenue trajectory reflecting confidence in its capabilities and market demand, Fexillon also intends to grow its US team from 10 employees in 2024 to over 30 by 2026. These initial 10 positions in 2024 will focus on supporting the rollout of Fexillon's technology platform in sectors such as Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO), as well as other verticals critical to the company's success. The company will recruit peer leadership roles in its Technology, Customer Success, Smart Buildings and Building Information Modelling teams. These projections underscore Fexillon's strategic expansion plans and commitment to achieving substantial growth and success in the US tech landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome Fexillon to the Charleston Digital Corridor community," said Ernest Andrade, Founder and Director of Charleston Digital Corridor. "Their decision to base their US operations here underscores Charleston's reputation as a leading destination for tech innovation and growth. Fexillon's presence within the Corridor will enrich our ecosystem and further solidify Charleston's position as a vibrant hub for tech companies seeking to thrive and innovate. We look forward to supporting Fexillon as they embark on this exciting journey and contribute to the continued success of our dynamic tech community."

“We are honored that Fexillon, an innovative and fast-growing building tech company, has selected Charleston for its US Headquarters,” said City of Charleston Mayor William Cogswell. “The City of Charleston is committed to supporting Fexillon as they implement their ambitious business plans for the North American market,” he added.

“Our expansion into Charleston marks a pivotal moment for Fexillon and the broader Irish tech community," said Kieran Beggan, CEO, Fexillon. "We're proud to bring Irish expertise and innovation to the global stage as we enter the US market. Basing our US operations in Charleston provides comprehensive coverage for our customer base, with promising growth opportunities in South Carolina and neighbouring states.

“Charleston serves as a gateway to the US market and choosing the Charleston Digital Corridor underscores our commitment to collaboration and growth within Charleston's dynamic tech ecosystem. With South Carolina's tech-friendly environment and skilled workforce, we're positioned for growth while driving innovation, forming partnerships, and showcasing the prowess of the Irish tech sector worldwide."

With the support of the Charleston Digital Corridor, Fexillon is poised to make a significant mark in the US market, driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and propelling Charleston's tech ecosystem to new heights. With a strong reputation for quality and innovation built over 24 years, Fexillon has become a trusted partner for blue-chip firms across various sectors in the Irish, UK and wider European markets. The company's digital asset management solutions have garnered acclaim from blue-chip firms in both the public and private sectors, enabling more streamlined approaches to building and property management. By leveraging its platform, clients have been empowered to make data-driven decisions, reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational efficiency.

About Fexillon

Fexillon empowers Owner Operators in navigating the delivery and management of building and infrastructure, seamlessly bridging Strategy to Operations through a centralised enterprise platform. With over two decades of trailblazing digital transformation in the built environment, Fexillon is a pioneer across various sectors and mission-critical infrastructure. Whether facilitating collaborations or orchestrating the complete transfer of digital information, we are dedicated to providing the technological backbone for the future economy within the built environment. Through incremental steps and asset-focused initiatives, Fexillon is reshaping the landscape, collaborating closely with Owner Operators and their project teams. We reimagine digital processes to enhance productivity and minimise environmental impact, catalysing a cultural shift towards building safety. Our mission is to ensure projects are optimised for streamlined efficiency, ultimately contributing to a better-built and more sustainable world.

Read more at: www.fexillon.com