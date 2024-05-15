ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Produce Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 20 new produce companies into the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The newcomers include industry leaders known for their long-standing commitment to quality and sustainability. One company has operated as a top New England wholesaler for over a century, providing a vast selection of high-quality produce. Another, originating as a family farm in South Texas more than 100 years ago, has grown to become the largest grower of its specialty crop in the USA. Additionally, a fourth-generation family farm established in 1917 in California's Central Valley, stands out for its premium vegetables and enduring family values. These suppliers showcase a commitment to excellence and innovation, significantly impacting the produce industry on both domestic and international stages.

"As the largest and only fully operational traceability network, ReposiTrak is crucial for both suppliers and retailers," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "Our comprehensive system allows the seamless transmission of traceability data to anyone in the industry, in any format."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com