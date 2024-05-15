Phison Introduces PASCARI Brand and Launches X200 SSD for Enterprise Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), leader in NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, today announced the launch of its new Pascari brand, a comprehensive lineup of SSDs tailored for Enterprise and Data Center applications. This strategic move is a response to the exponential growth of AI technologies and the increasing demands for high-performance storage solutions capable of managing extensive data sets and intensive workloads.

The new Pascari brand was unveiled alongside the introduction of the X200 Series SSDs, Phison’s inaugural PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSDs, designed for applications requiring peak performance, maximum storage capacity and advanced firmware options.

“Introducing the Pascari brand marks a milestone for Phison as we continue to innovate and lead in NAND Flash technology,” said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. “Our commitment extends beyond products; with Pascari and our IMAGIN+ design services, we are enabling organizations to custom-build flash storage architectures that precisely fit their performance demands, ensuring accelerated business growth and enhanced value creation.”

Expanding Market Reach and Product Portfolio

The Pascari brand launch also broadens the availability of Phison Enterprise SSDs across industrial, commercial, and retail distribution channels. The comprehensive Pascari SSD portfolio includes:

Performance X-Series : U.2 and, E3.S PCIe Dual-Port SSDs with capacities up to 30.72TB, combining top-tier performance and energy efficiency.

: U.2 and, E3.S PCIe Dual-Port SSDs with capacities up to 30.72TB, combining top-tier performance and energy efficiency. AI-Series : The AI SSDs featured in the world’s first flash-based AI training solution, aiDAPTIV+, offer single-level cell to expand GPU memory, enabling LLM training on a single workstation.

: The AI SSDs featured in the world’s first flash-based AI training solution, aiDAPTIV+, offer single-level cell to expand GPU memory, enabling LLM training on a single workstation. Data Center D-Series : Compact M.2 2280/22110 and E1.S SSDs, ideal for consistent performance and high reliability in data-intensive environments.

: Compact M.2 2280/22110 and E1.S SSDs, ideal for consistent performance and high reliability in data-intensive environments. SATA S-Series : High-capacity 2.5” SATA drives, available up to 15.36TB with host power loss protection capacitors.

: High-capacity 2.5” SATA drives, available up to 15.36TB with host power loss protection capacitors. Boot Drive B-Series: Balanced U.2 and E1.S SSDs for optimal capacity, performance, power efficiency and value in Data Centers.

“Phison’s introduction of Pascari underscores the company’s commitment to fostering rapid advancements in enterprise innovation,” said Jeff Janukowicz, SSD Research Vice President at IDC. “By establishing an enterprise brand for Phison Enterprise SSDs, it enhances customer value by offering storage technologies designed for swift deployment in next-generation data centers, tailored to maximize efficiency. The launch of X200 showcases Phison’s expertise in delivering products that align with the evolving dynamic needs of the market.”

Phison’s X200 SSD: Setting New Industry Standards

Phison’s enterprise-class PCIe Gen5 solution features the unique CoXProcessor CPU architecture. This SSD series is particularly suited for high-performance computing (HPC), AI, hyperscale, and data center applications that demand the highest data throughput.

Key X200 SSD features include:

PCIe Gen5x4 Dual/Single Port

Form factors: U.2 and E3.S

Reliability: 1 and 3 DWPD options

Capacities: 1.6TB to 30.72TB

Sequential Read 14.8GB/s

Sequential Write 8.7GB/s

Random Read 3000K IOPS

Random Write 900K IOPS

Enhanced security and data protection features: Power Loss Protection, TCG OPAL, FIPS 140-3 certifiable

Partnerships and Market Expansion

Distributors such as ASI and Ma Labs will carry the Pascari brand with more partners expected to join in the future.

“ASI is thrilled about Phison’s brand new Pascari launch, and we look forward to joining forces to carry their new Pascari SSD products,” said Kent Tibbils, VP of Marketing ASI. “Our alliance will drive increased availability of Phison’s innovative products and broaden our market presence. Together, we look forward to creating a powerful impact that will meet our customers' demands.”

“We're excited to partner with Phison and bring their innovative Pascari SSDs to our customers,” said Michael Ma, CEO of Ma Labs. “This partnership will significantly increase the availability of these next-generation storage solutions and strengthen Phison’s market presence through Ma Labs’ established channels. Our partnership will deliver a powerful impact, meeting the evolving needs of today’s storage landscape.”

