Usio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2024.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “It’s been a good start to the new year, with volumes up across almost all business segments and first quarter financial performance is on track to meet our 2024 top and bottom line guidance. More importantly, we expect our sales growth to continue this year, and recently announced what could potentially be the largest single program in the Company’s history. This particular opportunity has the potential to nearly double our annual Credit Card revenues. While this opportunity wasn't explicitly included in our full year 2024 guidance, we did anticipate additional volume from new independent software vendors. Revenues were within $100 thousand of our internal forecast, however the quarterly comparison from last year was unfavorably skewed by a large Prepaid program. If the impact of this prepaid card program was excluded, Usio first quarter revenues would have been up from a year ago. Our business is fundamentally strong and our growth prospects are bright. The increasing awareness we have been earning by delivering exceptional financial solutions for our customers continues to bring new opportunities and the amount of potential new business has never been greater for Usio. We can be creative and capitalize on these opportunities in part because the Company is also in an excellent financial position with over $7 million in cash at quarter end with the expectation of positive cash flow for the year, including an estimated $3 million in interest income. With the first quarter’s volume growth, an extremely robust pipeline and one of our largest ever programs now in implementation, it is clear we continue to provide the services and solutions in high demand in the market that will enable us to grow both this year as well as over the long term. Consequently, we are reiterating our full year 2024 Guidance.”

For the first quarter, ACH & Complementary Services revenues were up 16% on strong processing volume growth, with electronic check dollars processed up 22% and returned check transactions processed up 9% as compared to the same quarter in 2023. Credit card revenues were also up primarily due to PayFac revenue growth of 14%. Total credit card dollars processed were an all-time record, and were up 8% with transactions up 18%, also a new all-time record, with Payfac volume and transactions up 12% as compared to the same quarter in 2023. The decrease in Prepaid card services revenues is attributable to the planned wind down of a large New York City COVID Incentive Program. Notably, in the quarter, prepaid card load volume more than doubled from a year ago this quarter, to a record $116 million, and exceeded $100 million for the third consecutive quarter. Revenues for Output Solutions were down for the quarter, though once again underlying volumes were up. The decrease is due to a strong year ago first quarter. Output Solutions revenues were up sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023, which led to a significant improvement in business unit profitability as we are now leveraging our recently installed, higher volume equipment.

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $4.2 million, and gross margins contracted 2.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023 reflecting a less favorable sales mix and a decrease in the margins on NYC COVID Incentive Program prepaid card breakage and spoilage. Other selling, general and administrative expenses were up moderately due to increases in professional fees and marketing, including increased sales-related travel, and salary and benefit increases and, on an annual basis, are expected to be nominally up versus the prior year to support the anticipated acceleration in revenue growth. The Company reported a net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $0.015 million, or $0.00 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.1 million, a $0.9 million decline from the $1.0 million Adjusted EBITDA1 a year ago. The Company’s financial position remains strong as the Company generated $0.1 million in Adjusted Operating Cash Flows1 over the first three months of this fiscal year, while significantly reducing our accounts payable and accrued expenses by $1.2 million.

Quarterly Processing and Transaction Volumes

Total payment transactions processed in the first quarter of 2024 were 9.8 million, an increase of 14% over the same quarter of last year. Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the first quarter of 2024 were $1.5 billion, an improvement of 19% over last year's first quarter $1.2 billion volume.

We set all-time records in operating metrics for both our Credit card and Prepaid business units. In our Credit card segment, dollars processed were up 8% and transactions processed were up 18% from a year ago. Prepaid card load volume was up 108%, transactions processed were up 26% and purchase dollars processed were up 42%, in each case, from the same quarter a year ago. ACH electronic check transaction volume was up 4%, electronic check dollars processed were up 22% and return check transactions processed were up 9%, all compared to the same quarter a year ago.

First Quarter 2024 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $20.3 million, down 5% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting a decrease in Prepaid revenues due to the planned wind down of our NYC COVID Incentive program.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary services $ 3,881,734 $ 3,340,722 $ 541,012 16 % Credit card 7,560,734 7,339,898 220,836 3 % Prepaid card services 3,341,224 4,807,404 (1,466,180 ) (30 )% Output Solutions 5,537,923 5,958,220 (420,297 ) (7 )% Total Revenue $ 20,321,615 $ 21,446,244 $ (1,124,629 ) (5 )%

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million compared to $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, while gross margins were 20.7%, which was 2.2% lower than the same period a year ago. This decrease in gross margins reflects the impact of lower residual revenues generated from prepaid card breakage and spoilage, offsetting growth in our highly profitable ACH and complementary service line of business.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up slightly compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees and marketing, including increased sales-related travel, alongside general salary and benefits increases. While we expect full year expenses to be nominally higher from a year ago to support our anticipated growth in revenues and implementations, we are committed to achieving our goal to improve operating leverage as a means to accelerate the improvement of profitability.

For the quarter, we reported an operating loss of $0.9 million compared to positive $6.0 thousand in operating income for the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.1 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.0 million a year ago. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $0.3 million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $0.015 million, or $0.00 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows1 (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Cash flows used in operating activities was $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $0.2 million in the same period a year ago, with the difference driven primarily by the decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses, alongside lower merchant reserves.

We continue to be in solid financial condition with $7.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024, despite using $1.2 million to reduce accounts payable and accrued expenses, aggregating to a $0.1 million decrease in cash balances over the first quarter of the year. The Company generated over $0.7 million in interest income in the first quarter of 2024.

1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Comparisons

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margins as the adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues. The Company defines adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less changes in prepaid card load obligations, customer deposits, merchant reserves and net operating lease assets and obligations. These adjustments to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities are not inclusive of any regular expense items, and only include changes in our assets and liabilities accounts on our consolidated balance sheet. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flows are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted operating cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

USIO, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,053,812 $ 7,155,687 Accounts receivable, net 4,862,227 5,564,138 Settlement processing assets 41,030,860 44,899,603 Prepaid card load assets 28,698,878 31,578,973 Customer deposits 1,808,263 1,865,731 Inventory 429,577 422,808 Prepaid expenses and other 687,415 444,071 Current assets before merchant reserves 84,571,032 91,931,011 Merchant reserves 5,322,095 5,310,095 Total current assets 89,893,127 97,241,106 Property and equipment, net 3,478,654 3,660,092 Other assets: Intangibles, net 1,535,366 1,753,333 Deferred tax asset, net 1,504,000 1,504,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,318,388 2,420,782 Other assets 335,357 355,357 Total other assets 5,693,111 6,033,472 Total Assets $ 99,064,892 $ 106,934,670 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 896,293 $ 1,031,141 Accrued expenses 2,778,067 3,801,278 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 490,184 633,616 Equipment loan, current portion 180,906 107,270 Settlement processing obligations 41,030,860 44,899,603 Prepaid card load obligations 28,698,878 31,578,973 Customer deposits 1,808,263 1,865,731 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 75,883,451 83,917,612 Merchant reserve obligations 5,322,095 5,310,095 Total current liabilities 81,205,546 89,227,707 Non-current liabilities: Equipment loan, net of current portion 630,913 718,980 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,955,333 1,919,144 Total liabilities 83,791,792 91,865,831 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 28,779,206 and 28,661,406 issued, and 26,412,259 and 26,332,523 outstanding at March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively 197,194 197,087 Additional paid-in capital 97,632,948 97,479,830 Treasury stock, at cost; 2,366,947 and 2,339,083 shares at March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023, respectively (4,406,973 ) (4,362,150 ) Deferred compensation (6,561,728 ) (6,907,775 ) Accumulated deficit (71,588,341 ) (71,338,153 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,273,100 15,068,839 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 99,064,892 $ 106,934,670

USIO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 20,321,615 $ 21,446,244 Cost of services 16,116,691 16,544,429 Gross profit 4,204,924 4,901,815 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Stock-based compensation 499,273 504,574 Other SG&A 4,060,225 3,873,219 Depreciation and amortization 576,154 518,029 Total selling, general and administrative 5,135,652 4,895,822 Operating income (loss) (930,728 ) 5,993 Other income and (expense): Interest income 764,125 92,928 Interest expense (13,585 ) (662 ) Other income, net 750,540 92,266 Income (Loss) before income tax expense (180,188 ) 98,259 Income tax expense 70,000 83,426 Net income (Loss) $ (250,188 ) $ 14,833 Income (Loss) Per Share Basic income (loss) per common share: $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic - common stock 19,990,862 20,122,972 Basic - restricted stock awards 6,384,900 6,385,900 Weighted average shares used to compute basic earnings per share 26,375,762 26,508,872 Diluted 26,375,762 27,454,471

USIO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (250,188 ) $ 14,833 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 358,187 300,061 Amortization 217,967 217,968 Employee stock-based compensation 499,273 504,574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 701,911 (846,609 ) Prepaid expenses and other (243,344 ) (10,616 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,394 (31,459 ) Inventory (6,769 ) 12,898 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,158,059 ) 1,128,251 Operating lease liabilities (107,243 ) 4,548 Prepaid card load obligations (2,880,095 ) (1,357,807 ) Merchant reserves 12,000 (164,886 ) Customer deposits (57,468 ) 20,953 Net cash (used in) operating activities (2,811,434 ) (207,291 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (176,750 ) (217,735 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (176,750 ) (217,735 ) Financing Activities Payments on equipment loan (14,431 ) (13,488 ) Purchases of treasury stock (44,823 ) (8,529 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (59,254 ) (22,017 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves (3,047,438 ) (447,043 ) Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year 45,910,486 32,343,501 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $ 42,863,048 $ 31,896,458 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 13,585 $ 662 Income taxes — 13,426 Non-cash financing activity: Issuance of deferred stock compensation — 2,444,054

USIO, INC. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Common Stock Additional Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2023 28,671,606 $ 197,087 $ 97,479,830 $ (4,362,150 ) $ (6,907,775 ) $ (71,338,153 ) $ 15,068,839 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 107,600 107 153,118 — — — 153,226 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 346,047 — 346,047 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (44,823 ) — — (44,823 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (250,188 ) (250,188 ) Balance at March 31, 2024 28,779,206 $ 197,194 $ 97,632,948 $ (4,406,973 ) $ (6,561,728 ) $ (71,588,341 ) $ 15,273,100 Balance at December 31, 2022 27,044,900 $ 195,471 $ 94,048,603 $ (3,749,027 ) $ (5,697,900 ) $ (70,863,049 ) $ 13,934,098 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 1,421,250 1,421 2,638,529 — (2,444,054 ) — 195,896 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 308,676 — 308,676 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (8,529 ) — — (8,529 ) Net income for the period — — — — — 14,833 14,833 Balance at March 31, 2023 28,466,150 $ 196,892 $ 96,687,132 $ (3,757,556 ) $ (7,833,278 ) $ (70,848,216 ) $ 14,444,974

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation from Operating income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income (Loss) $ (930,728 ) $ 5,993 Depreciation and amortization 576,154 518,029 EBITDA (354,574 ) 524,022 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 499,273 504,574 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,699 $ 1,028,596 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins: Revenues $ 20,321,615 $ 21,446,244 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,699 $ 1,028,596 Adjusted EBITDA margins 0.7 % 4.8 %