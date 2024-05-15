Knightscope Lands 9 New Contracts/Renewals and Introduces Risk Analysts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces 7 new expansion contracts and 2 new renewal agreements representing over $700,000 in sales while growing the safety presence in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Washington.

Knightscope is also announcing today that it has recruited a team of Risk & Threat Exposure (“RTX”) Analysts that will provide clients with remote, event-based monitoring services using Knightscope technologies, further increasing the value proposition of its services. The RTX team will provide digital talk-downs for incident intervention, perform proactive virtual public safety tours of properties, and generate incident reports for material events that occur during these tours. Optional premium offerings of RTX solutions are available for detailed daily reports, alert verifications, real-time investigations and expanded virtual tour frequencies and/or durations.

“A key ingredient in our Roadmap to Profitability is improving the client experience,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “The delivery of real-time alerts verified by an experienced team enables more rapid response times, greater efficiency with manpower and a significant improvement in ensuring public safety.”

To learn more about Knightscope’s Risk & Threat Exposure Analysts or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

2024 FIRST QUARTER TOWN HALL

The Company will be holding its First Quarter Town Hall Update to share current events and 2024 financial highlights following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (“Q1 2024 10-Q”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any and all information shared during the First Quarter Town Hall and included in the Q1 2024 10-Q should be considered in full context of the Company’s recent regulatory filings and risk factors available at ir.knightscope.com.

Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, and Apoorv S Dwivedi, EVP and CFO, will deliver a pre-recorded video update at the top of the meeting to cover Q1 2024 performance followed by a live question and answer session with supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 1pm Pacific Time. Those interested in attending must RSVP here. The pre-recorded portion of the Town Hall presentation will also be posted at the conclusion of the event at www.knightscope.com/rise.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.