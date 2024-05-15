PWR CPA Pro Tour Partners with Leading Pickleball Brands to Elevate Canada’s Inaugural Professional Pickleball Tour

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CPA Pro Tour is proud to announce three industry-leading pickleball brands have joined its inaugural event. Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), FansPlay and Pickleball United have all signed on as strategic partners for the CPA Pro Tour with joint vision to help elevate the tour and build it into a top global professional pickleball event. PWR joins as title sponsor of Canada’s first professional pickleball tour event.

“We are thrilled to welcome three giant entities in the global pickleball industry to the CPA Pro Tour,” said Alex Stojkov, CEO of PWR CPA Pro Tour. “PWR, FansPlay, and Pickleball United are all committed to propelling pickleball onto the global stage and seeing Canada as a key market to drive on a professional and amateur level. We look forward to working together in making the PWR CPA Pro Tour a top industry event.”

PWR CPA Pro Tour debuts in the Greater Toronto Area June 5-9 at HISPORTS Pickleball in Oshawa, Ontario. This marks Canada’s first-ever professional pickleball tour, offering amateurs the unique opportunity to compete alongside seasoned professionals. Drawing inspiration from the esteemed US-based PPA Tour, this All-Canadian Tour brings together the nation’s top men’s and women’s pickleball pros across four events nationwide for the 2024-2025 season, vying for substantial prize money and national rankings. Amateur players will also have their chance to shine across various age categories. Each tour event promises an immersive experience with top-tier production values, broadcast-quality live-streaming from a center court featuring grandstand seating, live music, gourmet food, a beer tent, and a bustling vendor village!

Pickleball World Rankings

Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is a global ranking system creating a unified ranking system allowing a defined path for Pickleball Players to earn points and improve their rankings. Working with the CPA Tour, PWR can bolster Canadian player rankings.

FansPlay

FansPlay is an immersive fantasy sports platform custom for Pickleball where fans can create dream teams, compete, and engage with their favorite players. FansPlay will host PWR CPA Pro Tour fantasy leagues, allowing fans to strategize, earn points, and connect with the sport like never before.

"We are looking forward to being in Canada for the inaugural PWR CPA Pro Tour. FansPlay will change the way Canadian fans engage with pickleball - our live scoring, stats and leaderboard will elevate the overall fan experience,” Aman Grover, Chief Technical Officer of FansPlay.

Pickleball United

Pickleball United is the backbone of pickleball infrastructure. As the official court supplier for the APP, and USA Pickleball, PWR CPA Pro Tour events feature top-quality courts designed by Pickleball United, ensuring optimal playing conditions for athletes.

“Pickleball United’s world-class courts are where dreams become reality. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Canada’s top operation to help grow professional pickleball in Canada,” Pranav Kohli, CEO of Pickleball United,

For more information on The PWR CPA Pro Tour cpaprotour.ca

About PWR CPA Pro Tour

The PWR CPA Pro Tour is Canada’s premier professional pickleball tour, now with a global reach. For more information, visit cpaprotour.ca.

