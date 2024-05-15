Suffolk Partners With KETTLER on Transformational Gasworx Development in Tampa’s Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative construction enterprises in the country, announced it is partnering with developer Darryl Shaw and KETTLER on the construction of Gasworx, a vibrant mixed-use development in Tampa’s Ybor City that will build on Ybor’s rich history to create a new urban neighborhood at the crossroads of culture, tradition and community. The district, which will include up to 5,000 modern residences, 500,000-square-feet of cutting-edge office space and 140,000-square-feet of carefully curated retail space, promises to deliver sophisticated living and working spaces for Ybor City visitors and residents alike.

“Suffolk is honored to work with Darryl Shaw and KETTLER on this incredible Gasworx project in Ybor City, a unique community driven by arts, culture and history, that continues to attract residents, businesses and visitors because of its high quality of life,” said James Scarpace, General Manager of Suffolk in Tampa. “Our wealth of experience and strong and diverse project portfolio in Tampa, appreciation and track record for delivering historic renovation projects, and use of sophisticated technologies and processes will allow us to deliver a seamless and successful project that will make Shaw, KETTLER and the Ybor City community proud.”

Suffolk will deliver multiple projects within the Gasworx development; a newly constructed 100-000-square-foot office building, and a more than 500 space above-grade parking structure wrapped with a five-story residential building. Shaw, Suffolk and KETTLER are committed to meaningfully engaging with the local community throughout the duration of the project, aiming to honor the neighborhood’s rich culture and history while providing a platform for the community to evolve into a sophisticated destination of the future. The project is set to break ground this summer.

Suffolk is an innovative industry leader well-established in its core competency of construction management while also providing vertical service lines such as real estate development funding, self-perform, technology R&D and investment, and design-assist. Gasworx will add to Suffolk’s impressive portfolio in Florida, which includes signature projects such as The Residences at 400 Central in St. Petersburg, The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Naples, and 1991 Main Street in Sarasota. This diverse and impressive portfolio demonstrates Suffolk’s expertise leveraging innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to deliver cutting-edge projects across every major industry sector.

About Suffolk

