GoodRx and Kroger Sign Direct Contracting Agreement

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced a new direct contracting agreement with The Kroger Co. to deliver improved prescription pricing at more than 2,200 Kroger family pharmacy locations nationwide.

“We are excited to renew our relationship with Kroger,” said Scott Wagner, Interim CEO of GoodRx. “Kroger has been a valuable participant in the GoodRx marketplace over the years and an innovator in healthcare, nutrition and wellness. We’ve leveraged our direct contracting model to reach an agreement that we believe supports Kroger’s business goals and helps patients get the prescriptions they need at affordable prices.”

A key focus for GoodRx in recent years has been transforming how it delivers value to retail pharmacies. By leveraging its direct-contracting model, GoodRx and Kroger have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that enables them to deliver lower prices directly to patients.

Starting June 1, 2024, patients can present a GoodRx coupon at Kroger Family of Pharmacies to receive almost 50% more savings on the expected patient price for most generics, compared to previously available prices on their prescription medications.

GoodRx will be discussing this news during its Investor Day today, Wednesday, May 15, starting at 9 a.m. ET. You can register for the event here.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for generic and brand medications, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. We also equip healthcare professionals with efficient ways to find and prescribe affordable medications. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save more than $75 billion and is one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

