Drive Positive Claims Outcomes with the New CLARA Analytics and Guidewire Cloud-Native Integration

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for insurance claims optimization, announced that the new Built by Guidewire CLARA integration is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace to ClaimCenter users on Guidewire Cloud.

Leveraging predictive and generative AI, CLARA’s solutions continuously monitor claims and provide actionable insights to help reach outcomes beneficial for insurers and insureds alike. CLARA’s technology follows claims for the whole life cycle, from first notice of loss to settlement, allowing early intervention.

Leveraging CLARA’s AI-powered technology, the CLARAty.ai platform integration for ClaimCenter enables claims professionals to:

Easily view CLARA’s insights and predictions directly within the workplan screen in Guidewire ClaimCenter;

Improve workflow efficiency and reduce manual labor, as claim data between CLARA and ClaimCenter will sync automatically; and

Mitigate claims escalation and reduce claims costs by applying CLARA’s insights to claims.

CLARA helps adjusters get injured claimants the right care through its provider scoring tool that identifies doctors consistently associated with positive outcomes on prior claims. The technology also helps avoid attorney involvement in claims. If attorneys do become involved, it provides detailed attorney scores and replacement alerts to help navigate litigation and potential settlement.

Built by Guidewire integrations are pre-built and standardized by Guidewire to speed cloud delivery and maintenance. Leveraging the Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud, developers can implement integrations between InsuranceSuite and third-party apps using multiple APIs, messaging systems, or protocols with ease.

“The CLARA and Guidewire integration brings two industry innovators together, creating more value for our shared cloud customers,” said Heather H. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, CLARA Analytics. “Our AI-driven tools and resources help claims professionals uncover the most critical actions to take on open claims, delivering real savings to insurers. The AI resources complement ClaimCenter perfectly on the cloud.”

“We are delighted to further our collaboration with CLARA by delivering our new Built by Guidewire integration on Guidewire Cloud,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “The CLARAty.ai platform brings CLARA’s insights directly into ClaimCenter, improving efficiency and user experience for adjusters.”

About CLARA Analytics, Inc.

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for insurance carriers, MGAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. The company’s platform applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, legal demand packages, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals augmented intelligence that helps them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and @CLARAAnalytics.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Built by Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is designed to help Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies revolutionize their operations by connecting them with the largest peer network in the industry. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations. These integrations are kept current with the latest product and vendor releases, and leverage Guidewire's Integration Framework and latest third-party technologies, designed to fully align with Guidewire Cloud Standards. Where available, under an optional services agreement, Guidewire can provision, configure, parameterize, maintain, and perform annual upgrades of the integrations for customers.

Today, insurers can access over 215 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences.

For more information, please visit the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.