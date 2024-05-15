Summit Financial Launches Kyros Private Wealth, Expanding its Independent Partnership Model Nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial Holdings (“Summit”), a leading architect of advisor success and client satisfaction for over four decades, today announced the launch of Kyros Private Wealth (“Kyros”). Headquartered in Naples, Florida, this newly formed independent practice is led by founding partner and private wealth advisor William E. Clegg IV, CFP®, CIMA. Formerly affiliated with UBS as The Clegg Group, Kyros represents the sixth firm in 2024 to join Summit Growth Partners (SGP), an innovative partnership that combines cash monetization with equity participation and exclusive partnership privileges.

As part of this transaction, Kyros will become an affiliate partner of Summit, granting them access to a comprehensive suite of services including exclusive, diversified investment solutions; integrated top-tier technology; deep risk management capabilities; and essential operational support. These resources will support the launch, operation and growth of the new business.

In addition to Clegg, the team at Kyros includes Heather G. Clegg, co-founder and managing director; Ethan Fales, investment strategist; Cole Hughes associate wealth advisor; and Patrick Beste, financial consultant. Committed to servicing clients through every life circumstance, the firm provides tailored wealth management services including investment management, tax and risk mitigation services, estate planning, charitable giving strategies and succession planning. Kyros specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, including business owners, executives and entrepreneurs, guiding them toward personal and professional financial success. Collectively this team oversaw more than $370 million in assets under management (AUM) while at UBS.

"Breaking away and gaining our independence with the support of Summit marks a pivotal moment, empowering us to not only grow and scale effectively but also deliver unparalleled service to our valued clients,” said Clegg. “This new chapter will allow us to tap into Summit’s vast expertise and resources, all in service of fostering clients’ financial success.”

The addition of Kyros marks the first Summit-affiliated firm utilizing Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, with more expected to join the digital-forward custodial provider in the coming months.

“As Kyros Private Wealth carves out their path to independence, we look forward to bringing our innovative custodial services to support their growth-oriented mindset,” said Jeremy Eisenstein, managing director, head of RIA Custody Sales at Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome the Kyros team as they join the Summit Financial family. Their expertise and passion for excellence align well with our values, and together, we anticipate a future marked by remarkable growth and success,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial Holdings. “By expanding our partnership model nationwide to teams that share our client-first ethos, Summit can empower advisors in every regional market with the necessary resources to establish and maintain their independence.”

A 2023 Forbes and Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit Financial remains committed to its founding principles of independence and comprehensive financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit Financial’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated, industry-leading services, thought leaders and innovative technology—known as the SummitVantage™—at summitfinancial.com.

ABOUT SUMMIT FINANCIAL

As an independent financial services firm with legacy business from its predecessor going back over 40 years, Summit and its affiliates are proud to continue their vision of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. With customized, holistic, and hands-on advice, we help turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms.

Summit Financial Holdings, LLC’s affiliated firms include, but are not limited to, Summit Financial, LLC, Summit Risk Management, LLC, Summit Advisory Services, LLC, Summit Services IT, LLC, and Summit Growth Partners, LLC.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS CUSTODY SOLUTIONS

Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions offers clients of independent advisors access to institutional-grade solutions and custody services. We transform the client experience with an intuitive, digital-forward platform to enhance your advisor’s transparency. Our modern, nimble, and ever-evolving open architecture network connects advisors to best-in-class services and tools. More than just a custodian, we are a gateway to the institutional power of Goldman Sachs.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are provided by Folio Investments, Inc. d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services are provided by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS&Co.), an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. GSCS and GS&Co. are not your investment advisors and do not provide investment advice to you or your investment advisor. The information provided here shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice by GSCS or GS&Co. to buy or sell securities. GSCS and GS&Co. do not control, and are not responsible for, any information or other content provided on the Summit Financial website, including any prospectuses, reports, summaries, or other data provided herein.

