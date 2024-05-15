Applied Information and Currux Vision, Leaders in Smart Traffic Management Systems, Partner to Improve Roadway Safety

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc. and Currux Vision LLC announced today a partnership to offer new, broader traffic insight and proactive safety solutions for increasingly challenged traffic management systems. The partnership will combine their technical advantages by integrating Currux Vision’s Smart City ITS intersection AI technology with the Applied Information® Glance Smart City Supervisory Platform.

Glance, a cloud-based software solution, streamlines management of traffic infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) assets by enabling remote monitoring and real-time control. Deployed in approximately 1,200 communities across the U.S. and Canada, Glance offers seamless access via smartphones, tablets, or desktops, ensuring convenient and efficient management from anywhere, at any time.

Currux Vision Smart City ITS is a fully integrated AI hardware and software solution that delivers real time, autonomous control systems for traffic management including vehicle, incident, and ped/bicycle detection, actuation, big data analytics and alerts, real-time signal timing optimization and connected vehicle infrastructure. The platform accurately and reliably provides advanced safety analytics that identify, document, and warn of near misses, speeding, red/yellow light running, etc., as well as proactive management of physical signs, traffic lights, RSUs etc.

“We are excited to partner with Applied Information to use industrial grade AI for ITS, focused on reliability and safety. The collaboration will achieve a breakthrough in communications between transportation infrastructure, road users and managers, opening vast new opportunities with connected and autonomous vehicles, traffic safety and data driven and efficient city planning,” said Alexander Colosivschi, Founder and CEO of Currux Vision.

“The integration of Currux AI technology with Glance equips traffic managers with advanced predictive capabilities, enabling them to pinpoint and address safety issues at problem locations before they escalate into incidents resulting in injury or fatality,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “This is the promise of artificial intelligence coming to fruition to make the world a better, safer place.”

About Currux Vision LLC

Currux Vision (https://currux.vision) uses the latest in AI, machine learning, and computer vision to automate ITS systems and improve the quality of life. Currux Vision is used by DOTs and municipalities throughout the U.S., and processes billions of traffic data points daily. Designed and built from the ground up in the USA, this fully integrated platform works with existing infrastructure securely and rapidly operates within an agency’s network. Currux Vision sets the stage for interconnected, intelligent infrastructure that will continue to innovate cost-effective ways to best reduce congestion, lower emissions, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information's core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information's products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

[Editors Note: Images and videos may be found at these locations - https://youtu.be/z2JfSPjoODo and https://tinyurl.com/2e4uww4k ]