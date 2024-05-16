Ramsey Crookall Chooses Objectway as a Strategic Partner for Digital Transformation and Market Expansion

LONDON & DOUGLAS, Isle of Man--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Objectway, global FinTech provider of as-a-service software to banks, wealth and asset managers, has been working with Ramsey Crookall to progressively support the firm’s organic business growth and expansion into other areas of the market over recent years.

Ramsey Crookall is the Isle of Man’s longest established independent stockbroking and award-winning investment firm, providing a full range of bespoke stockbroking and wealth management services to private and institutional clients, trusts and pension funds predominantly in the UK, the Isle of Man and South Africa.

Its partnership with Objectway has enabled Ramsey Crookall to evolve from a traditional values stockbroker to a progressive, digitally-enabled multi-service investment management firm. This evolution has been supported by Objectway’s modular solution providing the firm with a scalable front-to-back technology platform.

This long-term strategic collaboration began with the provision of Objectway’s Investment Administration, enabling the firm to streamline and manage the core back-office operations more efficiently, whilst freeing up resources to deliver scale and enabling them to differentiate their business in the market.

In the second phase, Objectway’s Portfolio Management enhanced the firm’s ability to deliver efficient management and execution of their investment strategy for their Investment Managers and Dealers.

In a third phase, Objectway integrated these capabilities with the new client portal to enable an omni-channel and streamlined digital investment experience for Ramsey’s clients. This improved client visibility and significantly digitalised their client touch points without losing the personal touch that their business has so successfully built throughout its long history.

The current phase is to introduce enhanced capabilities for client lifecycle management, a more efficient client onboarding process and client Apps to provide clients with the choice for even greater flexibility and digital interaction, by deploying Objectway’s Client Management solutions.

“As a trusted family business offering a bespoke service, we’re constantly evolving to meet our clients’ needs and expectations. As such, we wanted to rely on a partner who shared the same future-focused vision, who could enable a steady technology evolution for the business,” said Joanna Crookall, CEO at Ramsey Crookall. “Our long-standing relationship with Objectway has enabled us to expand our services seamlessly into new territories, such as South Africa and to develop new services, such as, our discretionary model service aimed at the next generation of investors and our trading/custody services for professional clients. Over the years we have valued their ability to support our business differentiation and expansion at a pace that suited us.”

“We’re proud to have been partnering with Ramsey Crookall contributing to their success. By moving entirely to our SaaS solution, we’ve been able to meet their objectives for efficiency, cost effectiveness, scalability and timely delivery. Ramsey Crookall appreciated the value and benefits of a fully integrated, fully managed and digitally enabled solution from a single, trusted partner. We look forward to delivering value to their business for many years to come” commented Alexander Cassar, Objectway’s Chief Business Development Officer.