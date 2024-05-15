NCR Atleos and DeepSeas Partner to Offer Managed Detection and Response Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) Telecom & Technology (T&T) Division today announced a partnership with DeepSeas to offer Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services and other professional cybersecurity services to its global client base, augmenting the end-to-end enterprise networking services offered by Atleos T&T.

This partnership has been established in response to growing interest from Atleos T&T customers who are facing heightened data security risks. According to Statista, the estimated cost of cybercrime will reach $452B in the U.S. alone in 2024.

"We are excited to collaborate with DeepSeas, a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions," said Sophia Williams, General Manager, T&T Division, Atleos. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive cyber defense solutions for our customers. By integrating the DeepSeas capabilities into our managed solutions, we can further enhance the security posture of our customers and better protect consumers' sensitive information."

The partnership between DeepSeas and Atleos T&T marks a significant step forward in fortifying cybersecurity measures within the business sectors Atleos T&T serves. For more than three decades, Atleos T&T has provided end-to-end network infrastructure services for a diverse roster of enterprise clients around the world. By combining Atleos T&T expertise with the DeepSeas leading MDR solutions, the collaboration aims to provide enhanced cybersecurity defenses and ensure the integrity and safety of networks for consumers worldwide.

Atleos T&T is a leader in the delivery of best-in-class experiences for consumers. With over 35 years of experience, Atleos T&T provides innovative services and solutions helping customers transform and optimize their network, while reducing operational complexity using industry-leading technologies and unmatched global service capabilities in more than 100 countries.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Atleos T&T," said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at DeepSeas. "By joining forces, we can offer a comprehensive cybersecurity approach that addresses the evolving threats facing the industries Atleos T&T serves. Together, we are committed to delivering unmatched security solutions that empower organizations to navigate today's complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence."

With close to 30 years of experience in cyber defense, DeepSeas is trusted by nearly 1,000 clients around the world, including Fortune 100 enterprises and mid-market organizations, municipality and local governments, higher education, and federal agencies. DeepSeas partners with clients to prepare for, prevent, and protect against increasingly sophisticated and dangerous cyber threats. Known for its programmatic approach to continuously transforming cyber defense programs, DeepSeas is recognized as a top 40 MDR provider by Gartner and a top 5 leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™: Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market. For more information about DeepSeas, visit deepseas.com.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

