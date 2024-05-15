Edgio Empowers Vercara to Push the Boundaries of Performance & Security to the Edge

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio is pleased to announce that Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services, has chosen to partner with Edgio for their expertise in securing and accelerating web applications.

Offered by Vercara under the brand name UltraEdge™, this solution will tap into Edgio’s new enterprise-level Protect and Perform Applications Bundles, a solution that combines Tier-1 web performance capabilities with an easy-to-use modern Content Delivery Network (CDN) and a full-spectrum web security suite with the comprehensive Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) – all in a single, comprehensive package that includes predictable pricing and no attack-based fees.

“Speed, security and simplicity are vital for modern web applications. That’s why we are delighted to combine our holistic web protection platform with Vercara’s best-in-class DNS and network security solutions to keep high-stakes web applications secure against web attacks,” said Richard Yew, Head of Security Products at Edgio.

By using Edgio’s Bundles, Vercara will be able to give its clients exposure to the full suite of Edgio Applications at an entry point that makes sense for them. The Bundles come in three tiers - Professional, Enterprise, and Premier - with each incremental tier offering additional features and services.

UltraEdge™ makes the online experience better by accelerating time to market and significantly enhancing application performance. It also ensures websites and apps are always accessible and secure with essential security applications layered to protect against a wide range of threats including DDoS attacks, OWASP top ten and vulnerability-based threats to applications and APIs, and fraudulent activities from malicious bots.

The partnership becomes more effective with Vercara’s UltraDNS™ and UltraDNS2™ for authoritative managed DNS, UltraDDoS Protect™ for infrastructure DDoS protection, and UltraDDR™ protective DNS for user threat prevention.

For a complete list of features available at each tier of the Bundles, please click here.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vercara

Vercara is a global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry’s highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara’s suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world’s most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara’s mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit vercara.com.