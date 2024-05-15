Galehead Development to Collaborate With Rivian Automotive on Renewable Energy Project Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galehead Development, LLC (“Galehead”) and Rivian Automotive, LLC (“Rivian”) have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the development of renewable energy resources tailored to Rivian’s locational and environmental priorities.

Galehead will develop solar projects with specific consideration for Rivian’s “3C” Framework. The 3C Framework is a progressive procurement standard that commits Rivian to sourcing renewable energy from projects that have a measurable positive impact on Climate, environmental Conservation, and local Communities. The Framework was launched by Rivian in 2023 in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy.

Galehead will leverage LandCommand®, its proprietary market intelligence technology, to convert Rivian’s 3C Framework into development campaigns and new projects, allowing Rivian to influence the earliest “upstream” phase of project development. Galehead will fund and manage projects resulting from the engagement until they’ve matured for off-take agreements.

“The relationship represents Galehead’s ability to tailor renewable energy solutions for enterprise customers,” Galehead CEO Matt Marino said. “Rivian is transforming renewable energy procurement with its innovative 3C Framework, and we are thrilled to support its growth as a leading corporate off-taker.”

“By partnering with Galehead to develop projects from the ground up, we maximize the full value of each megawatt of renewable energy we add to the grid, while simplifying the path to an off-take agreement,” says Erik Nielsen, Senior Manager of Energy Sourcing at Rivian, “This is a model we hope can be widely adopted to enable more projects with the greatest potential for positive system-wide climate, conservation, and community impact.”

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category- defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

About Galehead Development

Galehead is the leading upstream development platform for planning, managing and delivering renewable generation resources and low carbon infrastructure. Galehead is powered by its proprietary LandCommand® software with a proven track record for reducing project development risk, costs and timelines. Since 2016 Galehead has successfully developed and monetized 7 GW of solar PV, wind and co-located storage projects and is actively developing new greenfield projects and LandCommand® applications with its network of downstream partners across the U.S. The company has 65 full-time employees and is headquartered in Boston, MA. More information on Galehead is available at www.galeheaddev.com.