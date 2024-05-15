Cerebras and Neural Magic Unlock the Power of Sparse LLMs for Faster, More Power Efficient, Lower Cost AI Model Training and Deployment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, and Neural Magic, a leader in high-performance enterprise inference servers, today announced the groundbreaking results of their collaboration for sparse training and deployment of large language models (LLMs). Achieving an unprecedented 70% parameter reduction with full accuracy recovery, training on Cerebras CS-3 systems and deploying on Neural Magic inference server solutions enables significantly faster, more efficient, and lower cost LLMs, making them accessible to a broader range of organizations and industries.

“For the first time ever, we achieved up to 70% sparsity for a foundational model, such as Llama, with full accuracy recovery for challenging downstream tasks,” said Sean Lie, CTO and co-founder of Cerebras. “This breakthrough enables scalable training and accelerated inference – our CS-3 system provides near theoretical acceleration for training sparse LLMs, and Neural Magic’s inference server, DeepSparse, delivers up to 8.6x faster inference than dense, baseline models.”

With native hardware support for unstructured sparsity, the Cerebras CS-3 system accelerates training for 70% and higher sparse models – far exceeding the yet unrealized peak on GPUs like H100 and B100. This is because GPU sparsity is limited and rigid – with only 50% support using a fixed ratio. With the CS-3 system, purpose-built for sparse models with the industry's highest memory bandwidth, AI practitioners can employ novel techniques from Neural Magic, such as sparse pretraining and sparse fine-tuning to their datasets, to create highly sparse LLMs without sacrificing accuracy. The results are faster, smaller models which retain the full accuracy of their slower, dense counterparts.

“Together with Cerebras and their purpose-built AI hardware, we created sparse, foundational models that deliver lightning-fast inference through our sparsity-aware software platform,” said Mark Kurtz, CTO of Neural Magic. “This paradigm shift provides enterprises and researchers alike with much more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible deployment of LLMs across a wide range of industries and real-world applications.”

To facilitate the adoption and further development of sparse LLMs, Cerebras and Neural Magic have released the models, recipes, implementations, and documentation of this sparsity breakthrough. For more information, please visit https://neuralmagic.com/blog/unlocking-affordable-and-sustainable-ai-through-sparse-foundational-llms/.

