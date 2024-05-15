LIXIL Americas Selects Kenco to Manage Ohio Distribution Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIXIL Americas has selected Kenco, a leading North American third party logistics provider, to manage its 906,000-square-foot Groveport, Ohio, distribution center. LIXIL offers total project solutions for residential and commercial customers and brands such as American Standard®, DXV®, GROHE® and more.

With this expanded partnership, LIXIL will increase productivity and better serve their customers by standardizing best practices and leveraging Kenco’s innovation and continuous improvement efforts. Kenco, which also manages LIXIL’s Hutchins, Texas, distribution center, will now oversee the majority of LIXIL’s distribution volume. The Groveport facility alone ships over five million items – water fixtures, fittings, bathing and repair parts – every year.

“Over the 14 years that we have worked with Kenco, we have been impressed by their culture of continuous improvement,” said Filip Bernaerts, Leader of Supply Chain Management for LIXIL Americas. “Their commitment to making ongoing, incremental changes over time has made them a strong strategic partner, and we know that they will leverage their operating system to standardize best practices across their managed LIXIL sites, including Groveport. We’re sure that our customers will see enhancements in our shipping times and accuracy.”

“By growing our work with LIXIL to Groveport, Kenco will be able to optimize more of the company’s overall distribution network and use our innovative tools to improve their operating efficiencies,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Officer at Kenco.

To learn more about LIXIL, visit https://www.lixil.com/. To learn more about Kenco’s distribution services, visit https://www.kencogroup.com/services/distribution/.

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs and redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative, connected solutions.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this: through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.