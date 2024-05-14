Moffitt Cancer Center and Fulgent Pharma Join Forces to Revolutionize Cancer Therapeutics

TAMPA, Fla. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moffitt Cancer Center, a world-renowned cancer treatment and research center, and Fulgent Pharma, a subsidiary of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) and a leading nanobiotechnology company specializing in innovative cancer therapeutics, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at advancing cancer treatment through clinical development and pre-clinical co-development initiatives. This collaboration combines Moffitt’s cutting-edge clinical capabilities with Fulgent’s groundbreaking nanotherapeutics and genomics platforms in an effort to accelerate the development of personalized cancer therapies. Under the agreement, Moffitt will provide Fulgent with priority access to its clinical expertise and resources, with the aim of expediting the advancement of Fulgent’s clinical pipeline. This priority access at Moffitt includes prioritized clinical trial activation, enhanced patient screening, and data sharing designed to get investigational therapies to patients in need more quickly and efficiently.

Fulgent Pharma, a leader in nanoencapsulation technology, has transformed paclitaxel, a chemotherapy drug known for its poor solubility, into a soluble counterpart suitable for intravenous injection called FID-007. In Phase 1 clinical studies conducted with FID-007 to date, substantial tumor reduction across various cancer types, including breast, head and neck, lung, bile duct, and pancreatic cancers, has been observed.

Additionally, the partnership will focus on co-developing next-generation personalized treatment options for cancer. Moffitt will leverage its broad scientific and immunology expertise, access to tissue samples and nonclinical research resources, while Fulgent will contribute its novel and proprietary nano-particle-based drug development platform along with its broad spectrum genetic and genomic testing capabilities.

“Pooling our unique strengths, Moffitt and Fulgent will strive to create new precision oncology therapies customized to meet the specific needs of each patient, thereby improving future outcomes,” said Fulgent Pharma President and CSO Ray Yin, Ph.D.

“This partnership aligns with Moffitt’s mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. We are looking forward to working with Fulgent to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into lifesaving treatments for our patients,” said Moffitt President and CEO Patrick Hwu, M.D.

“We are excited to collaborate with Moffitt Cancer Center, a global cancer research and treatment leader,” said Ming Hsieh, CEO of Fulgent Genetics. “By combining Moffitt’s clinical and research expertise with Fulgent’s innovative nanotherapeutic platform and growing patent portfolio, we believe we can make significant strides in advancing personalized cancer treatment options.”

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Fulgent Pharma

Fulgent Pharma began as part of Fulgent LLC in Temple City, California, established in June 2011. As the company progressed into the sphere of precision medicine, it also started delving into clinical genetic and genomic testing - a natural complement. In 2016, Fulgent LLC split into two separate entities - Fulgent Pharma and Fulgent Genetics - in order to better pursue their independent objectives. In 2022, Fulgent Pharma was acquired by Fulgent Genetics to synergistically advance personalized cancer genomics and precision oncology therapeutics. Today, Fulgent Pharma is fully focused on perfecting drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers. Its partners in this endeavor include the University of Southern California, Moffitt Cancer Center, and ANP Technologies. For more information visit FulgentGenetics.com.

