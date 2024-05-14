Skechers Announces Global Footwear Partnership With John Deere

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nothing Runs Like a Deere™…including the new Skechers x John Deere footwear collection. Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, and John Deere, the iconic American brand and signature leaping deer logo, are joining forces to expand the work, outdoor and fashion industries worldwide with a co-branded professional and lifestyle offering. The footwear collection hitting stores in July 2024 is designed for agricultural professionals, construction workers, outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters—all seeking top-of-their-field brands that offer the latest innovations.

“Skechers x John Deere is the union of two trusted American brands—bringing their appeal, their technologies, their style—all to deliver comfort that performs to millions who need and want it,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “As the country’s number one work footwear brand, this new offering is a natural for us, but Skechers x John Deere also epitomizes the outdoors and fashion for millions of followers and fans. From specialty boutiques and leading department stores to work retailers, we plan to hit the ground running with the pinnacle of distribution around the world—as John Deere is best in class: a highly recognized and valued name with tremendous untapped potential for the greater market.”

“The John Deere brand is exemplified by the active, hard-working farmers, construction workers, maintenance crews and weekend warriors who bring our brand to life,” said Mara Downing, vice president of Corporate Communications and Brand Management. “We’re thrilled this partnership will bring the innovative, rugged and high-quality footwear Skechers is known for to all those who live and work just as hard as our customers.”

Greenberg added: “We’ve worked in close collaboration with John Deere’s team to ensure that our offering meets consumers’ needs—from our advanced technologies to durable designs emblazoned with their iconic colors. This collection will serve many demographics looking to add the Deere brand to their shoe collection—and we’re confident that Skechers x John Deere will build a devoted following across work, fashion and the street.”

Designed with sturdy construction and upgraded with premium and waterproof materials as well as protective features like PORON® XRD metatarsal protection, the new men’s collection offers function and fashion—pairing Deere’s rugged durability with Skechers’ legendary comfort, style, innovation, quality and value. The initial line will include patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology and Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology; children’s styles will feature kid-friendly innovations such as Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® and machine washable technology.

Skechers x John Deere sport adventure, work, utility sneaker and casual styles will be available at Skechers retail stores and www.skechers.com, as well as premium retail partners and specialty retailers worldwide in July 2024.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and approximately 5,200 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About John Deere

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what’s possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

