NanoVibronix Announces Distribution Agreement with VA Supplier CB Medical for the Distribution of UroShield

TYLER, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAOV) (“NanoVibronix,” or the “Company”), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with CB Medical, LLC (“CB Medical”) for the sale and distribution of the Company’s UroShield.

UroShield is an ultrasound-based product designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

CB Medical is a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (“VA”) certified and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (“SDVOSB”) with two decades of experience serving veterans. Founded by an Iraq War veteran, CB Medical is committed to helping veterans and active-duty members live pain free. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, CB Medical has the right to sell and distribute UroShield to its customers throughout the VA system in the United States.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, Inc., commented, "This new agreement provides us with another distribution channel for UroShield within the VA system of providers. CB Medical has a national presence and is committed to helping veterans and active-duty members gain access to beneficial treatments. With millions of urinary catheters used both in and outside of hospitals every year, the risk of infection can be high. UroShield not only prevents infection but can also reduce the pain associated with urinary catheters. We are pleased to be able to add UroShield to CB Medical’s catalog for the benefit of veterans and to advance our efforts towards achieving broader distribution.”

Shawn Pinkston, President and Chief Executive Officer of CB Medical, commented, “We are committed to bringing world-class medical supplies and treatments to beneficiaries of the VA system. There are many veterans, particularly those with spinal injuries, who live with indwelling catheters and are therefore at constant risk of infection. We are pleased to now offer UroShield as both a preventative device for infection and to help reduce the discomfort of living with a urinary catheter.”

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety to medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s PainShield® product is a portable device suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products or lengthy product delays in key markets; (ii) negative or unreliable clinical trial results; (iii) inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies; (v) product liability claims; (vi) product malfunctions; (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractor assistance; (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursements by governmental and/or other third party payers for our products; (ix) our ability to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products; (x) legislative or regulatory reform impacting the healthcare system in the U.S. or in foreign jurisdictions; (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the need to raise additional capital to meet our future business requirements and obligations, given the fact that such capital may not be available, or may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain; (xiii) our conducting business in foreign jurisdictions exposing us to additional challenges, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, the burden and cost of compliance with foreign laws, and political and/or economic instabilities in specific jurisdictions; and (xiv) market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at: http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.