CORRECTING and REPLACING Accelera by Cummins and Isuzu to launch battery-electric F-series in North America

ACCELERA BY CUMMINS AND ISUZU TO LAUNCH BATTERY-ELECTRIC F-SERIES IN NORTH AMERICA

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced plans to launch a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series in North America. Availability of the medium-duty truck is expected in 2026 and will include Accelera’s next generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.

“Partnership and collaboration are critical to supporting customers through the energy transition,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Together with Isuzu, and our joint commitment to innovation, we will provide customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

“In line with our ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX) mid-term business plan, we continue to collaborate with Accelera by Cummins to deliver a variety of solutions for our customers that help reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “This will also improve the breadth of our overall offerings providing customers the ability to choose the product and propulsion system that best fits their needs.”

Through the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership, which was formed in 2019, Accelera by Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future of power to support customers through the energy transition. Benefitting from each other’s unique strengths, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.

About Accelera™ by Cummins

Accelera by Cummins provides a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions for the world’s most economically vital industries, empowering them to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Accelera, a business segment of Cummins Inc., is both a components supplier and integrator, focused on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, e-axles, traction systems, integrated powertrain solutions and electrolyzers. Accelera currently has operations in North America, across Europe and in China.

Cummins, a global power solutions leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. It operates a robust distribution and support network in more than 190 countries and territories. Cummins earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023.

To learn more about Accelera by Cummins, visit accelerazero.com.

About Isuzu

Isuzu, is a leading global automobile company, based in Tokyo, Japan and is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sale and service of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. Isuzu products are sold in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. Its Japan’s No.1 light-duty truck brand ELF holds top shares in many countries and acclaimed as the global standard in light-duty trucks. D-MAX pick-up truck has been manufactured and exported to approximately 100 countries from its production base in Thailand. More information can be found at www.isuzu.co.jp.