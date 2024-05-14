Sammamish Mortgage and Calque Partner to Provide The Trade-In Mortgage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sammamish Mortgage has announced a partnership with Calque to provide The Trade-In Mortgage™ in the western United States. With this product, buyers can use their equity to submit non-contingent offers that increase their likelihood of winning the bid they make on their next home. Given the current limited housing options and persistent high mortgage rates, this will help borrowers in tight markets, especially those characterized by a greater proportion of cash offers.

Sammamish Mortgage has created a new opportunity for its customers to acquire their next home through this partnership with Calque. Now, Sammamish Mortgage can offer this loan option to current homeowners that eases qualification issues and offers advantageous terms. By implementing The Trade-In Mortgage, borrowers have peace of mind knowing they have a backup offer and the opportunity to make a more appealing bid on their future property.

“We are proud to offer The Trade-In Mortgage to Sammamish Mortgage borrowers,” said Sammamish Mortgage President Michael Shane. “Our aim is to offer personalized solutions that meet the unique requirements of every borrower. This specific product is highly suitable for many homebuyers in today’s market who have substantial equity at their disposal.”

This program allows homeowners to use their robust equity position to purchase a home before selling as if they were paying with cash. Sammamish Mortgage offers the program in California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

According to Calque CEO Michael Bremer, Sammamish Mortgage represents a strong partner to provide The Trade-In Mortgage to their borrowers. “As home equity reaches record highs and interest rates are stubbornly high, homeowners can use their accumulated wealth with this innovative option. The ability to secure the most favorable mortgage available is paramount when purchasing a new property.”

About Sammamish Mortgage

Since 1992, Sammamish Mortgage has been committed to providing home buyers with low rates and fees coupled with superior service. Contact us today to get started on the pre-approval process, whether you’re buying your first home or your dream home. Our highly experienced loan officers focus on your unique needs, helping you get the best mortgage for your financial situation. License: #NMLS-118653

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost-effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.