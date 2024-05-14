Trinity Hunt Partners’ Commercial HVAC Platform, NexCore, Partners with Sylvester & Cockrum

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, is pleased to announce its commercial HVAC platform, recently branded as NexCore, has partnered with Sylvester & Cockrum (S&C), a leading provider of commercial HVAC system services across the Southeastern United States. The S&C addition continues NexCore’s momentum in the commercial HVAC services space, which began with the platform’s initial investment in Alliance Group.

Under the NexCore banner, the platform remains focused on partnering with like-minded businesses that provide maintenance-driven HVAC, electrical, controls, plumbing, mechanical, and other facility service solutions for commercial clients. NexCore is built to support its partner operating companies by investing heavily into people and technology and cultivating an industry-leading culture that prioritizes employee career growth and development.

“ It has been gratifying to experience the traction NexCore has gained thus far, as we have thoughtfully positioned ourselves in the industry as a strategic partner who provides opportunities for sustained growth with a ‘do no harm’ approach,” said NexCore CEO Steve Knowles. “ Our entire leadership team is honored to welcome S&C to the NexCore platform. The company’s strong reputation and demonstrated Southeastern market leadership fit perfectly within our values and strategy.”

S&C provides commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee, serving as a single-source solution for facility maintenance and repair needs. The company's expansive geographic footprint across the Southeast and experienced leadership team provide opportunities to further build geographic density in the Southeast as NexCore scales.

“ This is an exceptional partnership that brings to bear exciting resources for our team and customers,” said S&C President and CEO Louis Broyles. “ We are fortunate to have found the dedicated leadership team at NexCore and partners in Trinity Hunt who are all committed to upholding our distinguished culture as we execute on the shared vision of adding to the platform’s geographic footprint and service capabilities.”

“ NexCore has undergone transformational growth since our initial investment in Alliance through intentionally finding partners who share our enthusiasm in building a best-in-class commercial HVAC platform,” said Garrett Greer, Partner at Trinity Hunt. “ We are excited to welcome S&C into our partner company network at NexCore. S&C embodies our commitment to high-quality service and operational excellence while expanding our geographic footprint into the Southeast.”

NexCore is actively seeking opportunities to expand its platform with like-minded partner companies in the commercial HVAC industry. For more information, please visit www.nxcus.com.

ABOUT NEXCORE

NexCore is a commercial HVAC services platform focused on providing maintenance-driven HVAC, electrical, controls, plumbing, mechanical, and other facility service solutions for commercial clients across a diverse set of end markets. The platform's comprehensive service offerings are backed by a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery, paired with an industry-leading culture. NexCore’s partner companies include Alliance Group, Pratt & Smith, and Sylvester & Cockrum. For more information, visit www.nxcus.com.

ABOUT SYLVESTER & COCKRUM

Established in 1985, Sylvester & Cockrum is a leading provider of commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Southeast. The company’s core focus on integrity and quality of service for over 35 years has earned it a strong reputation within the states that it operates, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.sylcoc.com

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked eighth amongst all firms in North America on HEC-Dow Jones’ most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2023), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year period1. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

1Revealed: The top 20 global small-cap private equity firms; Trinity Hunt Partners was ranked 8th amongst all firms in North America on the most recent HEC-Dow Jones Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2023), which ranked firms based on their performance across funds raised over a 10-year period between 2010 and 2019. In total, performance data was analyzed across 632 PE firms through data sourced from Prequin, a third-party database neither managed by nor affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, as well as data sourced directly to HEC/Dow Jones. Neither HEC nor Dow Jones is affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, nor do they invest in any investment vehicle sponsored by Trinity Hunt Partners.