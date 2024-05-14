Forescout Forms Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Secure Managed and Unmanaged Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership to help customers protect every enterprise asset, both managed and unmanaged. This collaboration addresses a growing need for comprehensive security across all connected devices with a focus on securing IoT, medical, and OT environments.

With the exponential growth of connected devices in IT and OT landscapes, companies are challenged with managing and securing numerous unmanaged and un-agentable assets. Recognizing the need to secure these critical assets, Forescout and Microsoft provide a scalable backbone to deliver an enhanced competitive advantage and present a strong value proposition anchored by a vision that a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy requires both a host and network-based approach based on visibility, risk, detection, and response capabilities.

“Microsoft has a large-scale security business, which has some great synergies with our solutions,” said Forescout CEO, Barry Mainz. “Forescout has already been working with Microsoft, to support several existing customers, including some of the largest organizations in the world. Cybersecurity delivery at this scale requires a new level of collaboration. Our strategic alignment with Microsoft will accelerate our mission to provide comprehensive security across both managed and unmanaged devices to help customers further strengthen the security of their modern enterprises.”

Get the details on this partnership in the webinar, Maximize Cyber-Resilience with Forescout and Microsoft. Rob McNutt, SVP of Network Security at Forescout will be joined by Gustavo Blum, GM, Americas Partner Development at Microsoft will host this discussion live on May 21, 2024 at 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT. Register here: www.forescout.com/FSCT-MSFT.

Forescout and Microsoft have been working together to build strategic solutions to help customers detect, protect, and respond to the latest risks and threats by combining the industry-leading technology of Forescout with Microsoft security solutions. With a deep view of asset intelligence captured throughout the Forescout network, customers will have better visibility of active risks and threats, enabling them to make better risk prioritization and mitigation decisions. As part of the agreement, Forescout will offer its security solutions via Microsoft Azure to all commercial and government customers.

Katy Brown, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Software and Digital Platforms added, “Forescout has expertise in securing IoT, OT and critical infrastructure. By combining our cloud and managed endpoint security products with Forescout’s strength in minimizing risk and containing unmanaged asset threats across the enterprise, this collaboration will help solve pressing cybersecurity challenges for our mutual customers.”

Three Forescout offerings are now available in the Azure Marketplace:

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform offers comprehensive asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Trusted by Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises for over two decades, Forescout serves as a cornerstone for managing cyber risk, ensuring compliance, and mitigating threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration integrated with over 100 security and IT products, Forescout enhances the effectiveness of every cybersecurity investment.

Forescout Research Vedere Labs leads the industry in device intelligence, providing unique and proprietary threat intelligence that fuels Forescout’s platform.