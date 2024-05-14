Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Propulsion Provider for the Next Generation Interceptor

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) company, will be the propulsion provider for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) as part of the Lockheed Martin team. On April 15, MDA announced it selected Lockheed Martin for NGI, the nation's first line of defense against long-range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

NGI is part of MDA's Ground-based Midcourse Defense system and will provide a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland.

“ Our propulsion technology has powered the nation's missile defense for decades,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ As the industry-leading propulsion provider to all MDA interceptor programs currently in production, our team has the expertise needed to provide this specialty propulsion to defend the homeland from evolving threats.”

According to MDA, once fielded, NGI will be capable of defeating expected threat advances into the 2030s and beyond.

The views expressed are those of L3Harris and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).