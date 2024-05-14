Kansas City Chiefs Partner With Shift4 to Power Ticket Sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to power the team’s ticket sales for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are incredibly excited to add Shift4 to our team and bring their seamless commerce technology to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and our fans for the 2024 season and beyond,” said Kim Hobbs, Vice President of Partnership Strategy and Development for the Kansas City Chiefs. “We are continually evaluating the technology landscape and looking for ways to enhance the fan experience and Shift4’s integration with Ticketmaster will help us do that.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions to deliver the best-in-class ticketing platform their fans expect and deserve,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of Online Payments & Venues. “Together, we’ll be able to enhance the fan experience with the latest tech the payments industry has to offer.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit chiefs.com.