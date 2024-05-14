Weedgets Announces Endorsement Deal with the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weedgets, a pioneer in cannabis consumption technology, today announced a new partnership with the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA). This collaboration will involve co-branded marketing initiatives in 2024, granting rights to use the ACNA stamp on all marketing and educational materials and updated product packaging.

"We are proud to align with the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA)," stated Michael Barenboym, CEO and founder of Weedgets. "Our range of hardware and accessories was designed with patients in mind, and this partnership will provide greater access to those in need. We are excited to progress together!"

"The American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) is dedicated to its members, ensuring they have access to top-quality medical-grade products," commented Nicole Foss, President of The ACNA. "Partnering with Weedgets, a renowned innovator in hardware, allows us to uphold our commitment. We look forward to launching co-branded activities throughout the year for the benefit of all our registered patients."

Notably, this announcement signifies the official endorsement by ACNA of Weedgets' flagship Maze-X pipe, an industry-first. It will also involve co-creating regional showcases, educational webinars and materials, product marketing sheets, and featuring thought leadership in ongoing communications and newsletters.

About Weedgets:

Weedgets is a company focused on health-oriented cannabis devices and accessories that promote healthier consumption using patented technology for smoke filtering and cooling and is led by Michael Barenboym, a veteran in the medical device industry and a well-known inventor and executive with over 35 years of experience, resulting in more than 100 patents in life-saving technologies.

About the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA):

The American Cannabis Nurses Association was conceived by Julia (Ed) Glick in 2006 during the Patients Out of Time Fourth National Clinical Conference on Cannabis Therapeutics in Santa Barbara, California. ACNA was envisioned as a nursing organization that represented the emerging field of endocannabinoid therapeutics to professional nurses, providing scientific, patient, and educational opportunities to assist nurses in understanding and advocating for their patients' needs.