Vecima Partners with Net-Com to Propel Entra® DAA Deployment in Denmark

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Net-Com, a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, to serve as a reseller of Vecima’s Entra® SC-1D Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) node in Denmark.

The agreement underlines Vecima's ongoing growth in the European market and Net-Com’s commitment to providing advanced networking solutions, while supporting Denmark’s growing demand for Distributed Access Architecture (DAA).

Vecima's Entra SC-1D Remote MACPHY node, a cornerstone of its Entra DAA product portfolio, equips cable operators to transition their networks toward more efficient and scalable infrastructure. The SC-1D simplifies network design and enhances operational efficiency by moving PHY layer functions closer to the network edge thereby reducing latency and increasing bandwidth availability.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Vecima,” said Preben Secher Mogensen, CEO of Net-Com. “Vecima's high-quality products and support are a perfect fit for our future growth plans which are focused on providing DOCSIS® and XGS-PON solutions to Danish internet service providers.”

“We are excited for Net-Com to bring the SC-1D to Denmark as a key piece in delivering enhanced broadband experiences,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video & Broadband Solutions. “The SC-1D allows cable operators to upgrade their systems to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet and advanced services without completely overhauling their existing coaxial cable infrastructure.”

The Vecima DAA portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group for the third consecutive year as the global market share leader in R-MACPHY and Remote Optical Line Terminal solutions (R-OLT), is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today.

Vecima will be showcasing its cable and fiber access solutions, including the SC-1D Remote MACPHY Device, at ANGA COM 2024. For more information, visit vecima.com/network-access/interoperable-daa-solutions.

Find Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2024

May 14-16 in Cologne, Germany

Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand A20

About Net-Com

Net-Com is a Danish distributor specializing in a broad range of network equipment to support both small-scale and enterprise-level network infrastructures. With expertise in telecommunications and networking solutions, Net-Com facilitates superior connectivity across Denmark. Learn more at net-com.dk.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.