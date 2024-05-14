8x8 Partners with Military Makeover to Honor and Support Veterans

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today highlighted its recent partnership with Military Makeover’s Special Edition: “Operation Career.” As a veteran-led organization and in celebration of Military Appreciation Month, 8x8 partnered with the show to capture the stories of the company’s military veterans and showcase the positive qualities and contributions veterans bring to the workplace.

8x8 proudly offers a working environment for military veterans, empowering each individual with the resources and mentorship they need to successfully transition out of the military and back to civilian life. Military Makeover: Operation Career profiled 8x8 employees Samuel Wilson, CEO of 8x8 and former U.S. Army Ranger, Galen Takamura, QTC Transformation Senior Project Manager at 8x8 and formerly in the US. Army Special Forces, and Jake Miller, Process Improvement Manager at 8x8 and formerly in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

“I can confidently say that I am where I am today because of the U.S. military,” said Samuel Wilson, CEO of 8x8, Inc. “As a military veteran, I understand the unique challenges military personnel face when they transition out of the military as well as what veterans bring to the table. At 8x8, we truly value each and every veteran that works with us, and the dedication, teamwork, creative thinking they bring to their roles, and we’re committed to providing an environment of success and growth.”

Read the 8x8 Blog to learn more, and watch Military Makeover: Operation Career on Lifetime TV on May 16 at 7:30 am EST/PST or at the 8x8 YouTube channel.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™, Experience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar: We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.