BOOST Deploys Fivetran to Deliver Fan Insights and Build Great Customer and E-commerce Experiences

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the industry leader in data movement, today announced that BOOST has selected Fivetran as a data integration partner for its fan data platform. BOOST builds digital experiences for sports properties and fans and leverages Fivetran to securely ingest data from dozens of common sources. The data lands in Snowflake and after cleansing and enrichment, the data is served back to clients to enable data-driven decisions for improving the fan experience, engagement and monetization.

In March, Fivetran partnered with BOOST to launch a completely new data-driven digital operating system – reflected in a transformed Big Ten Conference website – to elevate the fan experience. The new bigten.org (launched in April) includes fan-facing features such as personalized user content feeds, enhanced videos and social media integrations, live scoreboards, custom ad servers, and advanced filtering for stats, standings and schedules. Beyond the numerous fan benefits, BOOST developed additional features for sports information directors and communications teams, including a mobile-friendly nomination and voting system, e-commerce plugins, an intuitive content management system, and an automated data pipeline for game, event and fan data.

"Fivetran provides a simple, secure way for all BOOST clients to ingest data via always-on pipelines into our data cloud,” said Nate Schnader, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Boost. “This data foundation is at the heart of our vision to grow and strengthen fan communities through personalization, dynamic content and frictionless e-commerce – driving revenue and fan loyalty to new heights.”

College conferences and universities have millions of fans and have historically struggled with a siloed approach for leveraging fan data. BOOST empowers its clients with a unified data strategy that combines all of their fan data with third-party data sources to build applications that:

Increase fan engagement, improve loyalty and convert new fans

Power fan communities and digital experiences for sports and media properties

Generate e-commerce revenue by better understanding fans’ game day and digital experience

Fivetran offers a reliable, self-service way for end users to onboard data into a centralized platform. Organizations can easily collect credentials from end-users and create Fivetran data pipelines programmatically. This allows organizations to quickly build applications that require end-user data sources so that they can build data-driven apps.

“We are honored to partner with BOOST to help transform the sports fan experience through data,” said Taylor Brown, co-founder and COO at Fivetran. “BOOST’s centralized data solution – Fivetran’s data movement platform bolstered by generative AI – will unlock innovation, resulting in personalized fan experiences and direct-to-consumer commerce. We look forward to expanding our partnership with BOOST and bringing our joint solution to other collegiate conferences, professional sports leagues and media properties. Together we will enrich the sports experience for fans around the world.”

About BOOST

BOOST (boostsport.ai) is a sports technology company that builds digital experiences designed to unify and engage sports properties and fan communities. BOOST UNIFY is the modern end-to-end analytics solution that integrates any data source, connects to any destination, and activates audiences through creation of a single fan record – all in one platform. BOOST ENGAGE (powered by BOOST UNIFY) supercharges engagement through personalized, relevant content and experiences.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue and Morgan Stanley, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation. For more info, visit fivetran.com.