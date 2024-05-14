Louisiana’s Third Largest Public University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Deliver Accessible Course Content Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Hammond, Louisiana, Southeastern Louisiana University has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help deliver accessible course content to its nearly 13,000 students. YuJa Panorama will replace the institution’s former accessibility product.

The institution was seeking a comprehensive accessibility platform that integrates with the Canvas Learning Management System and streamlines course creation for instructors. YuJa Panorama offers a robust toolset with efficient workflows, including the ability to reuse content previously made accessible to reduce redundant work. The Platform automatically generates accessible versions of documents, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. It provides an accessibility gauge, highlights accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content.

In addition, the institution will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text to ensure accessibility for diverse types of content.

“With YuJa Panorama, Southeastern Louisiana University can future-proof its accessibility tool set and provide instructors and students with the tools they need to teach and learn effectively,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to be a part of their accessibility journey as they create inclusive learning environments where all students can thrive.”

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1925, Southeastern Louisiana University has been a central figure in the educational, cultural and economic development of the Northshore region of Louisiana. Southeastern Louisiana University is the state's third-largest public university, boasting over 13,000 students who come from nearly 50 nations and all 50 states. The university offers more than 150 programs of study across five colleges that focus on hands-on learning. The mission of Southeastern Louisiana University is to lead the educational, economic, and cultural development of Southeast Louisiana.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.