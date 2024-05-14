Calabrio’s Workforce Management Contact Center Software Integrates with Avaya Experience Platform™ Public Cloud to Power Cloud-Driven Excellence

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calabrio, a leader in workforce performance, today announced an integration with another solution from Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions. The award-winning Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM) solution will seamlessly integrate with Avaya Experience Platform™ (AXP) Public Cloud, in a milestone collaboration that will revolutionize the landscape for contact centers looking to innovate and modernize in the cloud.

Contact center services, relied on by the business world, continue to evolve, demanding increased flexibility, scalability, and advanced functionalities to provide superior customer and agent experiences. The integration of Calabrio WFM with AXP Public Cloud meets these growing demands by providing a robust and innovative solution for enterprises seeking to embrace the cloud without disruption.

"Calabrio is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to succeed in an ever-evolving competitive landscape, and this integration is strategically aligned with that goal,” said Joel Martins, Interim CEO and CTO, Calabrio. “We continue to expand our integrations with Avaya to meet the needs of a highly mobile and global workforce. This WFM integration is an exciting leap forward in our teams’ ongoing collaboration.”

Calabrio and Avaya have a long-standing partnership with multiple integrations. This latest integration gives AXP Public Cloud customers, whether they are moving to or already in the cloud, access to a cloud-native, enterprise-grade WFM solution with powerful functions like:

Predictive forecasting that uses advanced analytics and machine learning to enable smarter scheduling, staffing and budget planning decisions

that uses advanced analytics and machine learning to enable smarter scheduling, staffing and budget planning decisions Omnichannel scheduling to ensure the right agents are available when and where they are needed to deliver consistent coverage and service quality regardless of channel

to ensure the right agents are available when and where they are needed to deliver consistent coverage and service quality regardless of channel Self-scheduling gives agents the freedom and control to manage their schedules—anytime, anywhere

gives agents the freedom and control to manage their schedules—anytime, anywhere Automated suite-wide custom reporting that makes it easy to build and automate custom reports with key metrics that mean the most to your contact center

“Avaya is proud to continue partnering with Calabrio, now delivering a comprehensive cloud solution that empowers agents to deliver the best experiences, while also maximizing performance and efficiencies," said Eric Rossman, Global VP, Strategic Alliances and Tech Partners, Avaya. "This integration signifies our dedication to innovation and helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences and business outcomes."

Learn More

Read here how you can empower your contact center with Calabrio and Avaya.

