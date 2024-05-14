Immersive Labs and UKi Partner to Drive Cyber Resilience across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

BOSTON & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersive Labs, the global leader in people-centric cyber resilience today announced that its hands-on cyber exercises, including red team and blue team content, are now available on the DoD Cyber Mission Force Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) through an integration with the Ultimate Knowledge institute’s (UKi) OpenDash360™ Platform. The partnership gives DoD personnel access to best-in-class content to build critical knowledge, skills, and judgement to effectively prepare for, and respond to, cyber threats and prove resilience to attacks.

PCTE is a training platform supporting standardized Joint Cyberspace Operations Forces individual sustainment training, team certification, mission rehearsal and provides the foundation for collective training exercises. The environment supports the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) by enabling a critical need for the DoD and Joint Cyberspace Operations Forces to train at the individual, team, and force level. UKi is the prime training and assessment provider for PCTE, changing how military cybersecurity teams train.

“We are excited to bring Immersive Labs’ innovative cyber resilience content to the DoD,” said Tony Akers, CEO, UKi. “The partnership helps us deliver on our mission of helping organizations stay ahead of ever-present threats with the best cyber training and custom learning labs the industry has to offer.”

“With cyber attacks targeting the human element on the rise, we are proud to offer the DoD access to cutting-edge cyber resilience content,” said James Hadley, CEO and Founder, Immersive Labs. “Together with UKi, we are equipping military personnel with capabilities needed to effectively combat cyber threats and bolster the nation's defense."

Immersive Labs provides tailored learning experiences for agencies and teams that can be run on a regular basis similar to live fire drills.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization’s cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.