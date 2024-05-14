Northern Trust Appointed as Custodian for Firefighters’ Retirement System of Louisiana

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has been selected by the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS) of Louisiana to provide asset servicing and data analytics capabilities for the $2.4 billion (as of 3/31/24) fund.

FRS of Louisiana is a governmental defined benefit pension plan, established by the state legislature in 1980 to provide retirement and other benefits for Louisiana firefighters. FRS selected Northern Trust for its innovative technology and tailored services.

“Northern Trust is one of the market leaders in supporting the sophisticated needs of the asset owner community and we are thrilled to be selected by the Firefighters’ Retirement System of Louisiana,” said Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Owners, Americas at Northern Trust. “Their decision validates our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the public fund sector as well as our focus on growth in the state of Louisiana.”

“As we look to improve operational efficiency in our fund, Northern Trust’s advanced technology and client-centric culture differentiated them from the competition and demonstrated that they were the best choice to help us achieve our goals,” said Michael Becker, CIO of Firefighters’ Retirement System of Louisiana. “We look forward to working with Northern Trust as we advance our mission for the firefighters of our state.”

Northern Trust has had an unwavering commitment to the asset owner space for many decades. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may then serve their constituents, their communities, and the world.

