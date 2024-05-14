Veritone Announces Strategic Partnership with Creative Artists Agency for the Launch of theCAAvault

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the world's leading entertainment and sports agency, to power theCAAvault, an industry-leading synthetic media vault conceived by CAA to serve the entertainment community. As the technical launch partner for theCAAvault, Veritone is ingesting, organizing, and storing the digital talent assets, driving industry-wide innovation and delivering positive, ethical use of AI for the entertainment industry.

CAA is accessing Veritone’s Digital Media Hub (DMH) technology for theCAAvault to store the intellectual property of the participating talent’s name, image and likeness. TheCAAvault offers a secure repository to store invaluable assets and all associated metadata, like synthetic counterparts, including digital scans and voice recordings. Talent has access to a unique personal vault, which enables secure storing and sharing to safeguard their name, image and likeness.

“Ethics-led and talent-friendly applications of emerging technologies, like AI, are a top priority for CAA, driving us to innovate new ways to support and protect artists,” said Alexandra Shannon, Head of Strategic Development, CAA. “The launch of theCAAvault is one such innovation. By partnering with a trusted organization like Veritone, we can maintain the security of the artist’s assets, while working to ensure that AI is responsibly integrated into opportunities across the entertainment landscape.”

Driven by the seamless asset management capabilities of Veritone’s DMH solution, theCAAvault intends to provide proficient and secure data management. This innovative solution enables CAA and its talent to embrace digital transformation through the tactical integration of AI into its asset management approach while also emphasizing the importance of safety, security and ethical considerations – a commitment Veritone continues to champion through its AI for Good mission.

“Veritone has championed ethical AI and data security for nearly a decade, and this partnership with CAA further exemplifies our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good,” said Sean King, General Manager of Veritone Media and Entertainment. “Together with CAA, we are resolute in our dedication to safeguarding the interests of talent while raising the bar for data security and ethical AI in the entertainment industry.”

This collaborative effort showcases the power of ethical AI and expertise and the importance of fostering responsible practices within the entertainment industry. With the creation of synthetic media vaults, Veritone and CAA are leading the industry toward a more secure, responsible and ethical future, while enabling talent to monetize their likeness with peace of mind.

To learn more about Veritone Digital Media Hub, please visit www.veritone.com/applications/digital-media-hub/.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is a leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

