Brightcore Energy Awarded 100% of Submitted Projects to New Jersey Community Solar Energy Program

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional markets, announced it has been awarded every community solar project that it submitted to New Jersey’s Community Solar Energy Program (CSEP). The CSEP, voted in by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in August of 2023 and signed by Governor Phil Murphy in January of this year, brings more sustainable energy sources to New Jersey and helps to eliminate barriers to local communities' access to affordable, equitable, and clean energy. New Jersey faces a new and rapidly growing demand for community solar following the success of the two pilot programs in 2018 and 2020. In November 2023, the permanent program was launched with a capacity block of 225 megawatts (MW), attracting over 300 applications, representing a total of over 300MW.

Brightcore has been awarded all 29 projects it submitted to date, 19 in the state’s Year 2 Pilot Program and another 10 in its permanent program. The first 19 projects, totaling over 7.4MW, have been successfully completed and are now generating solar energy to power local schools, businesses, hospitals, and government buildings. The following 10 projects in the pipeline will bring another 6.4MW to the grid infrastructure, serving two different New Jersey utilities. The energy generated will be offered to low and moderate-income residents within the respective utility’s service territory at a discount, ensuring equitable access to reliable and low-cost electricity.

As a leader in the CSEP program and an advocate for clean energy for all, Brightcore is proud to be a part of a program that is universally beneficial to the community. In addition to providing cleaner, less costly energy for utility customers, it enables businesses and municipalities that host a community solar project to reduce their own carbon footprint and energy costs as well as monetize portions of their property that are not traditionally a revenue stream by way of regular, steady lease payments from the project owner.

“The benefit of these projects to the communities of New Jersey is remarkable,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “I am very proud of our team. Our financial and intellectual capital, together with our project execution capabilities, has proven itself continually. Our 100% award rate is clear evidence of our team’s deep experience in the New Jersey solar market.”

Once operational, the projects awarded to Brightcore will produce over 19,000 MWh of electricity annually. That is enough electricity to power over 2,600 homes for one year and the equivalent CO2 emissions reduction of burning nearly 15 million pounds of coal.

