Tokens.com Secures $1 Million Robot Supply Contract

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (TSX-V: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on building AI-integrated humanoid robots, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Realbotix, a leader in AI enabled robotics and animatronics, has signed a contract on April 30th, to supply a myriad of robotic characters for a new amusement park located on the West Coast of the United States with a minimum order size of $1 million.

Realbotix will provide both moving and static characters, spanning across eight captivating scenes within the theme park. These lifelike robots will serve as the heart and soul of the park, captivating visitors with their realism and engaging performances. The robots will be built using Realbotix’s proprietary modular robotic design system.

Realbotix will additionally provide design consultation for the amusement park. The project, with a starting budget of $1 million, is slated to unfold over the course of 12 to 18 months, with an emphasis on quality, innovation, and attention to detail. Realbotix is committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility, ensuring that each robotic character exceeds expectations and contributes to an unforgettable theme park experience.

“Realbotix’s goal is to revolutionize the landscape of entertainment through next-generation humanoid robotics that can interact with humans in realistic ways,” said Matt McMullen, President of Tokens.com “We are excited to bring these visionary characters to life and are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking venture with our partners”.

Tokens.com is one of the only public companies that integrates the use of AI and robotics designed specifically for entertainment, education, and healthcare. To learn more visit www.tokens.com

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com owns 100% of Simulacra Corp., 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.