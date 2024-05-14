Albireo Energy and Lennox Partner to Serve Alabama and Florida Panhandle

Albireo Energy and Lennox announced they have teamed up to serve schools, universities, institutional, and commercial buildings in Alabama and within the Florida panhandle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Albireo Energy and Lennox announced they have teamed up to serve schools, universities, institutional, and commercial buildings in Alabama and within the Florida panhandle. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albireo Energy, a leading independent building controls and energy services provider and Huron Capital portfolio company, and Lennox, a leading worldwide provider of climate control solutions, today announced that they have teamed up to serve schools, universities, institutional, and commercial buildings in Alabama and within the Florida panhandle.

Albireo Energy, known for building management systems (BMS) and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in Alabama will add Lennox to its portfolio, specifically unitary, splits, and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems. The Albireo Energy engineering, service, operations and sales teams have all been factory-trained to sell, commission and service Lennox systems.

“We’re pleased to partner with a premium brand like Lennox to serve building owners, engineers, contractors and their teams with a more robust BMS and HVAC solution,” said Carla Miller, vice president and general manager of Albireo Energy in Alabama and the Florida panhandle. “Adding Lennox to our portfolio creates new value for our customers, providing HVAC products that are manufactured in America and commissioned and serviced locally right here in Alabama and Florida. Together, we will exceed customer demands for a one-stop partner who can address their BMS, HVAC, and energy service needs.”

Lennox provides a full suite of packaged rooftop units representing some of the most innovative and efficient technology in the market – with fast and easy installation and service. Its units are ENERGY STAR® qualified and help control energy expenses for low total cost of ownership and exceptional indoor air quality. Lennox Model L™ and Enlight™ rooftops feature the revolutionary Lennox® CORE Unit Controller for easy integration into BMS systems as well as advanced variable-speed technology to maximize energy savings. The Lennox Xion™ is designed for maximum flexibility and easy installation in commercial applications.

Lennox VRF® is a flexible, versatile solution that is ideal for a wide range of buildings and workplaces. From office buildings to retail environments of all sizes, Lennox VRF makes customized comfort easy and efficient.

“We look for partners, like Albireo Energy, who share our values and commitment to integrity, respect, and excellence,” said Chris Drury, vice president of sales, Lennox Commercial HVAC. “The Albireo Energy team in Alabama and the Florida panhandle have exceptional technical acumen, a strong service mindset, and great relationships with engineers, contractors and owners in their market. We are excited to unlock the potential of our relationship and make Alabama buildings more reliable, efficient and productive.”

For more information, visit www.albireoenergy.com/alabama.

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy is a leading independent building controls and energy services provider recognized by customers for creating intelligent, high-performance buildings. We help building owners and their teams make decisions about building automation that achieve operating performance, decarbonization, and sustainability goals. Our building performance experts design and deliver technology and service solutions that give building owners and operators maximum control of data centers, offices, hospitals, universities, manufacturing plants, and multi-use sites. Our work begins with engineering, project planning, and exceptional execution and extends through maintenance, monitoring, analytics, and energy procurement services. At Albireo Energy, our promise is to stay connected. For more information, visit https://albireoenergy.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.