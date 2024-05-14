RobotLAB Broadens Warehouse & Manufacturing Catalog With Cyngn Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful business innovations and solutions for companies across many industries, has proudly partnered with autonomous vehicle software developer, Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn”), to expand the availability of its industrial self-driving DriveMod robots to large-scale manufacturers and warehouses. Cyngn selected RobotLAB as a preferred U.S. partner because of its decades-long experience successfully deploying more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Under the agreement, RobotLAB will add Cyngn’s autonomous DriveMod Tugger vehicles to its robust portfolio, which includes more than 200 robots.

“Cyngn’s DriveMod vehicles offer a tremendous opportunity for manufacturers and warehouses because they boast high weight capacities, while still allowing precise movements and self-driving capabilities,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “Cyngn’s efficiency-improving and risk-reducing autonomous vehicles are a welcome addition to our manufacturing portfolio, and we’re eager to extend our years of robotics integration and expertise to meet the growing demand for robot solutions in the commercial production and construction segments.”

Founded in 2013, Cyngn develops scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency, while addressing significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand from e-commerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger — which will be marketed, sold, deployed, and serviced by RobotLAB — unlocks the potential for manufacturing businesses to improve efficiency and productivity on the production floor.

“By adding RobotLAB to our network of U.S. dealer partners, we are poised to accelerate our commercial reach and rapidly broaden the availability of our autonomous vehicles,” said Lior Tal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. “Demand for autonomous vehicles is growing in the manufacturing segment, and we’re confident that RobotLAB’s expertise and wide network will allow our DriveMod vehicles to reach widespread adoption."

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted living, cleaning, delivery and hospitals. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs – to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.